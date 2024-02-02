Family of four set on fire while asleep in Bihar town, all critical: Police

A family of four was set on fire on Friday while they were asleep in their house in Bihar’s Naugachhia town, police said. The incident occurred at around 2am in Murli village in Naugachhia. (Representative file photo)

45-year-old Vidyanand Singh and his three granddaughters suffered serious burn injuries and were admitted to Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur for treatment.

Two of the three granddaughters have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The incident occurred at around 2am in Murli village in Naugachhia.

Manju Devi, a relative of Vidyanand said that unidentified miscreants set their house on fire by pouring petrol on the window after which they threw a matchstick.

“The local police arrived at the spot around 6:30am, five hours after the incident despite repeated calls,” alleged Manju, adding that the family has no enmity with anyone.

Police said that Vidyanand Singh had earlier contested the local body election for the post of mukhiya of Murli panchayat.

“The family says it is clueless about who could possibly be behind the act. They do not seem to have any enmity with anyone. We will talk to Vidyanand once his condition stabilises,” said Naugachhia SP Puran Jha.

Police are also scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify those involved.

A forensic team has been pressed into action to gather evidence.

Police said that they have recovered a few bottles filled with petrol.