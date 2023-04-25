Home / Cities / Patna News / 5-yr-old child, four others shot in Bihar village over land dispute; all critical

Police said there was a dispute over a piece of land between Brahmadev Yadav, a resident of Simrahi and Durganand Yadav, a resident of Ghoraha Bishanpur

Five people, including a five-year-old child, were shot at a village in Bihar’s Araria district over a land related dispute Monday evening.

The injured are critical and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Purnia.

No arrest has been made so far while police have begun a probe.

The incident took place in Simrahi village.

Police said there was a dispute over a piece of land between Brahmadev Yadav, a resident of Simrahi and Durganand Yadav, a resident of Ghoraha Bishanpur.

Both sides fired at least 50 rounds in which five people received gun shots.

Araria superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Singh said the police have lodged an FIR and further probe was underway.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Khusroo Siraj said, “Probe is underway and the people who took laws into their hands will not be spared.”

He added that the police had launched a manhunt to nab the accused. After the incident, all the accused escaped.

