Five killed after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Chapra

PATNA:

PATNA: A child among five people were killed, while two others sustained burn injuries after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Khodaibagh village in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday, said police.

According to police, the blast took place at a three storey building at around 10 am. “The explosion was so strong that its sound was heard from about two-three kilometers. After the blast, the building was completely demolished,” police said.

Locals told the police that a firecracker factory was being run illegally in the village. “The blast occurred while making firecrackers. Mohammad Sabir (22), Mulzim (35), sons of Rahamtulla alias Toni, his wife, their son, and a daughter were in the house at the time of the blast. The daughter died during treatment at the Sadar hospital. While treatments of injured persons are still going on,” said a police officer, seeking anonymity .

Their bodies have been sent for an autopsy. In the course of the investigation, it came to light that firecrackers used to be manufactured at the building, police said.

“An FSL and bomb squad team have been called for further investigation. It seems that a cooking gas cylinder also exploded in the incident.We will conduct an inquiry to ascertain whether the factory was licensed or not. I have directed all SHOs to check such kinds of factories and soon take action against them,” Saran Superintendent of Police (SP), Santosh Kumar said.