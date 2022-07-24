Five killed after blast at firecracker manufacturing unit in Chapra
PATNA: A child among five people were killed, while two others sustained burn injuries after an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Khodaibagh village in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday, said police.
According to police, the blast took place at a three storey building at around 10 am. “The explosion was so strong that its sound was heard from about two-three kilometers. After the blast, the building was completely demolished,” police said.
Locals told the police that a firecracker factory was being run illegally in the village. “The blast occurred while making firecrackers. Mohammad Sabir (22), Mulzim (35), sons of Rahamtulla alias Toni, his wife, their son, and a daughter were in the house at the time of the blast. The daughter died during treatment at the Sadar hospital. While treatments of injured persons are still going on,” said a police officer, seeking anonymity .
Their bodies have been sent for an autopsy. In the course of the investigation, it came to light that firecrackers used to be manufactured at the building, police said.
“An FSL and bomb squad team have been called for further investigation. It seems that a cooking gas cylinder also exploded in the incident.We will conduct an inquiry to ascertain whether the factory was licensed or not. I have directed all SHOs to check such kinds of factories and soon take action against them,” Saran Superintendent of Police (SP), Santosh Kumar said.
Nadda to lead road show in Patna on July 30 ahead of national executive of frontal leaders
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will lead a roadshow in Patna ahead of the two-day national executive meet on July 30, said state co-in-charge of the party , adding that union home minister Amit Shah will attend the valedictory session of the event the next day.
Edu Deptt ‘no’ to practice of stopping teachers’ salary after HC stand
Additional chief secretary (education) Deepak Kumar Singh also referred to a similar letter issued in June 2015. Soon after the Nitish government came to power in 2005, the then principal secretary (education) late MM Jha also issued a letter asking officials to refrain from stopping the salary of teachers. A teacher working since April 2018 had moved to the HC after his salary was withheld “without any reason”.
Accused of witchcraft, man missing after being thrown into river; 3 held
A man was abducted and thrown into a river in Nagpur allegedly by three persons who suspected Dhamgaye was indulging in black magic, a police official said on Sunday. "On July 21, they abducted and assaulted him. They then threw him in a river in Parseoni. We are yet to trace him. Jhalke, Zade and Shewte have been arrested," he added.
HC rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea in ambulance case
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected the bail application of gangster-turned politician-Mukhar Ansari in a case concerning an ambulance registered in Barabanki district using fake documents. The ambulance was used by Ansari and his henchmen when he was lodged in Rupnagar prison in Punjab. Appearing on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi apprised the court about the long criminal history of Mukhtar Ansari.
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for President’s swearing-in ceremony
The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said that due to the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India on Monday, special arrangements have been made for vehicular movement in Lutyens' Delhi. The order has been communicated to all government departments and ministries, the officials said. The order further said that the construction work of the new Parliament building also needs to be halted during the time of the ceremony.
