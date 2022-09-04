Floodwaters from Ganga inundate several villages in Bihar
The situation in the campuses of Tilka Majhi University and the adjacent engineering colleges also remained grim and students were asked to vacate their hostels and relocate to safer places after the water level in Ganga continued to surge.
PATNA: Over two dozen villages under Gopalpur block in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district have been submerged under floodwaters, as the water level of river Ganga continued to swallow fresh areas in the adjoining districts on Sunday, officials said.
According to officials, floodwaters have inundated about 30 villages of nine panchayats of Gopalpur block. The situation in the campuses of Tilka Majhi University and the adjacent engineering colleges also remained grim and students were asked to vacate their hostels and relocate to safer places after the water level in Ganga continued to surge, which remains 29cm above the danger level (DL) in Bhagalpur and about 90cm at Kahalgaon.
“The river, which is already flowing above the DL at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna has already swallowed a vast stretch of low-lying areas of Bhojpur, Khagaria, and Bhagalpur, forcing natives to take shelter at safer places. Vehicular traffic at dozens of villages in these districts were also snapped for the past 24 hours as the flood waters from Ganga overflowed the roads at different stretches,” said a senior officer of the road construction department (RCD).
Besides Ganga, other major rivers like Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, and Burhi Gandak continued to flow over the danger levels (DL) at different stretches of their course on Friday. Reports said that Gandak was flowing 23cm above the DL at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj and about 10cm at Langanj in Vaishali, while Kosi had jumped the DL by around 1.16 metre at Basua in Supaul.
Chief engineer, flood control, water resources department (WRD), Anil Kumar said that all embankments built and maintained by the department are safe and intensive monitoring is being carried out to avoid any possible breach.
UPA MLAS return to Ranchi ahead of trust vote
The ruling coalition legislators camping at a resort in Raipur returned to Ranchi on Sunday, a day ahead of the one-day session of the Jharkhand assembly when the JMM-Congress-RJD combine government will move a confidence motion in a show of strength amid the political stalemate over the assembly membership of chief minister Hemant Soren.
Neck deep in debt, GMADA’s finances in the red
Once a profit-making body, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority's finances have slipped into the red, going from Rs 68 crore in March 2021 to Rs 38 crore in March 2022. The value of GMADA's assets also fell by around 11% -- from Rs 5,660 crore to Rs 5,000 crore during this period. As per records, GMADA has taken loans to the tune of Rs 3,750 crore over the past decade for land acquisition.
Thunderstorm brings heavy rainfall to city after two weeks
Mumbai: A thunderstorm that began late on Saturday night and continued into the early hours of Sunday brought heavy rain to the city after a two-week-long spell of hot, muggy weather. While the India Meteorological Department's weather station in Santacruz recorded 94mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am, the IMD station in Colaba recorded just 8.3mm of rain in the same period. Disrupted monsoon flows over the South China Sea may re-converge.
Bihar man arrested for threatening film producer Sandeep Singh
Mumbai A man has been arrested from Bihar on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to film producer Sandeep Singh on Facebook. According to Bandopant Bansode, senior police inspector of Amboli police station, as they received the complaint, they contacted Facebook and found the mobile number linked which was linked to the Facebook profile of the sender. They traced the signal to Sivaan at Bihar. The accused was then identified as Krishnamurari Singh (21).
BEST levies ₹3-cr fine to pvt agency for keeping mini AC buses off roads
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport levied a fine of ₹3 crore to a private agency on Saturday, two days after 280 mini air-conditioned BEST buses, that have been wet-leased from the private agency, went off the roads. While the BEST has several services running on wet-lease, some agencies are not providing services as per the contract. This has caused mini bus services to stop functioning in more than five depots in the city.
