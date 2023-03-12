Former JD(U) MP Meena Singh joins BJP, slams Nitish

ARA: Former Janata Dal–United MP Meena Singh along with his son and supporters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday at a function in Patna. Bihar state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal with former JD-U MP Meena Singh n Patna on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Singh said that she was feeling neglected and frustrated in the JD(U) for the last few years and also flayed chief minister Nitish Kumar for joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). “ Nothing is left in JD(U) now. Those who had supported chief minister Nitish Kumar during his struggle days have all been forgotten,” she said, after her induction.

The former MP had resigned from the JD(U) recently.

BJP state party president Sanjay Jaiswal along with union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai and leader of the opposition in the State Council, Samrat Choudhary inducted the former MP into the party. Former MP’s son Vishal Singh also joined the BJP.

Singh, a two-time MP, having represented Bikramganj Lok Sabha seat ( from 2008-09) and Ara Lok Sabha constituency ( 2009-14), said she had no option but to leave JD(U) when CM Kumar announced that deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav would be his successor.

She also stressed that she had no desire for any post recalling how she was offered to join the BJP in 2014 but had rejected the offer. She alleged that law and order had deteriorated in the state after the formation of the Grand Alliance government.

MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Aurangabad MP Sushil Kumar Singh, and others were present on the occasion. “The induction of Meena Singh and her son into the BJP would benefit the saffron party in the entire state. The JD(U) will get wiped out soon,” said the BJP state president.