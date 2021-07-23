Fugitive Bihar gangster Munna Mishra arrested from UP hideout

Bihar Police, along with special task force (STF) personnel, on Friday arrested wanted criminal Dilip Mishra alias Munna Mishra with a loaded AK-56 from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, about 155 kilometres from Patna. He was absconding for eight years.

According to a senior STF official, Mishra’s name resurfaced after the murder of Dilip Singh alias Pandit, a middle school teacher. Singh was gunned down on May 26 at Jamunaha Bazar. During investigation, police found that the gangster had demanded ₹50lakh from the brother of the deceased, Rajendra Singh, who runs a shop dealing in building construction materials.

DIG (Saran) Manu Maharaaj said Mishra carried a reward of ₹50, 000 on his head and was wanted in more than 18 murder cases in Gopalganj districts of Bihar and Gorakhpur, Deoria and Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. He is also an accused in extortion, kidnapping and Arms Act cases.

The DIG said the police team reached the spot on Thursday evening after receiving intelligence input about Mishra. The team charged in the early hours of Friday.

“Our team surrounded a house at Ballia. The whole area was cordoned off with the help of local police. Mishra attempted to jump from the second floor of the house but was caught. The rifle would be sent to forensic science laboratory to ascertain its manufacturing,” the DIG said, adding that investigations were on to ascertain where Mishra got the weapon and ammunition.