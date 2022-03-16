Girls outsmart boys in Inter exam, over 80% pass

PATNA Girls once again outperformed boys in the Bihar School Examination Board’s (BSEB’s) intermediate examination, the results for which were declared by state’s education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Wednesday

“We have once again conducted the Board exams and published the result before any other education Board in the country which is a significant achievement. We have set a historic record by evaluating more than 70 lakh copies and OMR sheets within 19 days. We have published the inter result the fastest in the country for four consecutive years,” said BSEB’s chairman Anand Kishor.

As per the results declared, Sangam Raj of VM Inter College, Gopalganj, emerged as the topper in the arts stream by scoring 96.4% while Ankit Kumar Gupta of BD College Patna bagged the first position in the commerce stream by scoring 94.6%. Saurav Kumar of KLS College Nawada and Arun Kumar of Ashoka High School Aurangabad jointly shared the first rank in the science stream by scoring 94.4%

A total of 29 students have figured in the top five rank holders list. The overall pass percentage this year is 80.15% which is 2.11 % higher than the previous year’s pass, the results showed.

Altogether, 13,25,749 lakh students took the intermediate exam at 1,471 examination centres held from February 1 to 14 across the state.

The overall passing percentage of girl students is 82.19% closely followed by boys 78.04%.

Students of commerce stream performed the best as 90.38% students cleared the examination followed by 79.81 % students in the science stream while 79.53% students cleared the Arts stream exam, as per the results.

Of the total examinees, 4.52 lakh students secured first division, 5.1 lakh students second division, and 99,550 students secured third division.

“BSEB is the lone board in the country to provide answer sheets and OMR sheets with pre-printed photographs and details of students along with bar code and litho code. Our IT team has also developed a customised software which processes data much faster,” Kishor added.