Have told officials to complete BPSC paper leak probe soon, says Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the officials have been told to complete the probe into the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) paper leak issue at the earliest and ensure that such mishaps don’t happen in future.

Kumar said that those behind the question paper leak of the BPSC preliminary exams would not be spared. “The case has been handed over to the police and swift action is being taken,” the chief minister said on the sidelines of Janata Darbar held to enable people to meet the CM to seek his help to resolve contentious issues.

The BPSC on Sunday cancelled the preliminary examination of the state civil services after the question paper went viral on social media, minutes before the commencement of the examination.

Asked about the common civil code, Kumar said the Centre had to look into the issue as it concerned the minorities of the three countries residing in the country. “We have already written to the Centre in this regard. Minorities in a few districts have been asking for it,” said Kumar.

Regarding his meeting with union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, the CM said that too much was being read into a personal meeting with him. “It was a normal meeting and there was no political discussion. We discussed some education-related issues, in which state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was also present,” Kumar clarified.

The chief minister said the state government was committed to conducting the caste-based census on its own and a meeting with leaders of different parties will be held to thrash out the modalities. Kumar added that the meeting could not be held due to various factors including the Covid-19 pandemic, elections and other issues.

The chief minister also asked officials to see if the state should frame a suitable policy to encourage filmmakers to explore Bihar, which according to him, has undergone a sea change over the years. “Once we had decided to let them (filmmakers) do the shooting at Rajgir. However, other areas too have developed a lot,” he added.

