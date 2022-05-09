Have told officials to complete BPSC paper leak probe soon, says Nitish Kumar
PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the officials have been told to complete the probe into the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) paper leak issue at the earliest and ensure that such mishaps don’t happen in future.
Kumar said that those behind the question paper leak of the BPSC preliminary exams would not be spared. “The case has been handed over to the police and swift action is being taken,” the chief minister said on the sidelines of Janata Darbar held to enable people to meet the CM to seek his help to resolve contentious issues.
The BPSC on Sunday cancelled the preliminary examination of the state civil services after the question paper went viral on social media, minutes before the commencement of the examination.
Asked about the common civil code, Kumar said the Centre had to look into the issue as it concerned the minorities of the three countries residing in the country. “We have already written to the Centre in this regard. Minorities in a few districts have been asking for it,” said Kumar.
Regarding his meeting with union minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, the CM said that too much was being read into a personal meeting with him. “It was a normal meeting and there was no political discussion. We discussed some education-related issues, in which state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was also present,” Kumar clarified.
The chief minister said the state government was committed to conducting the caste-based census on its own and a meeting with leaders of different parties will be held to thrash out the modalities. Kumar added that the meeting could not be held due to various factors including the Covid-19 pandemic, elections and other issues.
The chief minister also asked officials to see if the state should frame a suitable policy to encourage filmmakers to explore Bihar, which according to him, has undergone a sea change over the years. “Once we had decided to let them (filmmakers) do the shooting at Rajgir. However, other areas too have developed a lot,” he added.
Woman commits suicide in shelter home in Kanpur
A woman aged 35 was found dead in Asha Jyoti Kendra (a women's shelter home), on Monday morning. The woman and her minor daughter had been accommodated at the shelter home by the Nawabganj police on Sunday night. In the morning, the mother's body was found hanging in the bathroom. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari said a panel of doctors conducted the autopsy, and the entire process has been video recorded.
Earmark 30% of Punjab budget for education sector, say teachers
Government School Teachers Union Punjab on Monday wrote to the Punjab chief minister requesting him to set aside 30% of the state budget's funds for education. Union leaders said the organisation demanded that 30% of the total annual state budget should be reserved for the education sector as was adopted by the Indian Lok Sabha when formulating the National Education Policy, 1968.
Following opposition, PMC to review Bavdhan garbage depot project
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, has opposed the garbage depot project at Bavdhan and asked municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to visit the spot. Patil, along with former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other BJP leaders met Kumar on Monday. Patil said that the project is along the river and will damage the river. Citizens too have raised objections to the project.
PMC to ask builders to provide free water to merged villages
PUNE While the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages, the PMC has decided to ask developers to provide the same as promised by them in the affidavit. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss this issue.
Riverfront development project: NGOs to file responses to counter PMC’s replies, 2nd meeting next week
PUNE Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation filed responses to queries raised by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) about the riverfront development project, the NGOs will now file responses to counter the claims made by the civic body. The PMC has filed point-by-point responses to the queries raised by various NGOs during the first meeting held on March 16.
