No major damage was reported (HT Photo)
patna news

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Buxar school, all safe

According to a defence official of Prayagraj, following a technical snag, crew members executed a precautionary landing around 5.25 pm.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:01 PM IST

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter, on a training sortie on Wednesday, made an emergency landing on a school ground in Buxar district but there was no damage or loss of life, officials said.

According to a defence official of Prayagraj, following a technical snag, crew members executed a precautionary landing around 5.25 pm on the premises of Manikpur High School under Dhansoi police station limits. All 15 on board were safe.

“The newly inducted helicopter had taken off from Prayagraj and was on way to Bihta air base near Patna when it had to make an emergency landing,” said Buxar district magistrate Aman Samir.

No major damage has been reported, Samir said, adding that police had been deployed to guard the chopper till the time IAF personnel fly it back.

Chinook is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, primarily used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment and fuel.

