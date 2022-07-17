ICSE results: Bihar records 100% pass percentage

PATNA: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday declared the ICSE (Indian certificate of secondary education) results in which Bihar recorded a 100% pass percentage this year, CISCE said.

Altogether 5,313 students, including 2,912 boys and 2,401 girls, appeared for the Class 10 exams across 37 schools in Bihar this year.

According to the merit list shared by CISCE, Neha, a student of Carmel High School, Patna, emerged as the state topper and also bagged the second merit position in the country by securing 99.60% in the exam, obtaining 498 out of 500 marks, while Rishav Kalani of Ursuline Convent English Medium School (Purnea City) stood second in the state and third in the merit list with 99.40%.

Utkarsh and Hariom Shree of Don Bosco Academy and Tanu Kishore of Carmel High School jointly shared the third rank in the state with 99.20%, the CISCE merit list stated.

“For the first time in the history of the Board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year i.e., semester 1 examination held in November/December year 2021 and semester 2 examination held in April/May year 2022. Equal weightage has been given to both the semesters for result computation,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the CISCE board.

Meanwhile, students of several city schools also recorded high percentages, including Carmel High School, St Joseph’s Convent High School, Don Bosco Academy, St. Xavier’s High School, and Jesus and Mary Academy.

Graphics:

Class-10 overall pass percentage: 100%

No. of boys appeared: 2912

No. of girls appeared: 2401