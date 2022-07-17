ICSE results: Bihar records 100% pass percentage
PATNA: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday declared the ICSE (Indian certificate of secondary education) results in which Bihar recorded a 100% pass percentage this year, CISCE said.
Altogether 5,313 students, including 2,912 boys and 2,401 girls, appeared for the Class 10 exams across 37 schools in Bihar this year.
According to the merit list shared by CISCE, Neha, a student of Carmel High School, Patna, emerged as the state topper and also bagged the second merit position in the country by securing 99.60% in the exam, obtaining 498 out of 500 marks, while Rishav Kalani of Ursuline Convent English Medium School (Purnea City) stood second in the state and third in the merit list with 99.40%.
Utkarsh and Hariom Shree of Don Bosco Academy and Tanu Kishore of Carmel High School jointly shared the third rank in the state with 99.20%, the CISCE merit list stated.
“For the first time in the history of the Board, the CISCE conducted two examinations in a single examination year i.e., semester 1 examination held in November/December year 2021 and semester 2 examination held in April/May year 2022. Equal weightage has been given to both the semesters for result computation,” said Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of the CISCE board.
Meanwhile, students of several city schools also recorded high percentages, including Carmel High School, St Joseph’s Convent High School, Don Bosco Academy, St. Xavier’s High School, and Jesus and Mary Academy.
Graphics:
Class-10 overall pass percentage: 100%
No. of boys appeared: 2912
No. of girls appeared: 2401
-
BJP hits back after Tejashwi statue barb on Murmu; raises question on his education
The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hit back at Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav over his 'statue for the post of President' remark against Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, calling it an 'insult to the nation'. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday had made a comment on Murmu saying that the Rashtrapati Bhawan does not need a 'statue'.
-
SIT raids several places in Bihar, UP to nab 22 remaining PFI accused
In their quest to arrest the 22 remaining accused members of the Popular Front of India, a special investigation team conducted raids at several places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday, police said. The raids come close to the heels after police on June 13 had revealed that three PFI members, including a retired Jharkhand police sub-inspector, were arrested from Patna's Phulwarisharif area on June 10.
-
Anti-Narcotics Cell raids two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours, ten booked
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pune Crime Branch raided two hotels in Mundhwa for running illegal hookah parlours and booked ten persons. They recovered hookah material estimated to be worth Rs 78,300 during the raids on Saturday. During the second raid, Abhay Diwakar Mishra (41), Ashok Kumar Gaud (22), Golu Nihri Ramkumar (22), Bablu Kalu Shaikh (28) and Bharat Uttamla Kamath(49) were booked and material worth Rs 45,000 was seized from them.
-
MP municipal election result 2022: Check winners list here
The counting of votes for urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh is underway. Of the 11 civic bodies where the polling took place in the first phase of elections on July 6, the ruling BJP has emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Ujjain, Khandwa and Sagar, while the Aam Aadmi Party won a mayor's post in Singrauli. The Congress has won the mayor's post in former chief minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Gwalior.
-
MP municipal elections result: Owaisi's AIMIM registers first poll win in state
Asaduddin Owaisi's All India All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on Sunday registered its first electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh in the municipal elections. The AIMIM candidate won the corporator's post in Khandwa city, PTI reported. The win in the civic polls is a boost for the AIMIM ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections which will be held next year. The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh municipal elections is underway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics