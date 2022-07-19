‘In Bihar’s House of Elders, 63% of members face criminal cases’
The 75-member Bihar Legislative Council, much like the state Assembly, has a fairly large share of members (MLCs) who are facing criminal cases, according to a report of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Election Watch released on Tuesday.
Out of 60 MLCs whose criminal, financial, educational details furnished in their election affidavits were analysed by the ADR, 38 (about 63 per cent) have criminal cases pending against them.
Three MLCs were not analysed as their affidavits were unavailable while 12 nominated MLCs (from Governor quota) are not required to submit their affidavits.
As per the affidavits analysed, 33 per cent of them or 20 MLCs have serious criminal cases registered against them. Two face murder cases while nine others have cases of attempt to murder pending against them. Cases of atrocities related to women are pending against two members.
Party-wise, RJD’s 10 MLCs out of its total 14, i.e. 71 per cent, face criminal cases, closely followed by BJP, whose 11 out of 16 MLCs (69%) have criminal cases against them. BJP’s alliance partner, JD (U), has eight out of 17 MLCs facing criminal cases.
The average assets of MLCs in the current House is Rs. 33.87 crore.
Analysed party-wise, BJP tops the list with average assets of ₹25.10 crore, followed by RJD ( ₹15.64 crore), JD(U) with ₹11.40 crore, Congress (Rs. 7.79 crore).
The lone MLC from RLJP, the LJP faction led by union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, is worth Rs. 43.82 crore.
Independents are the richest
The richest lot are five Independent MLCs, whose average assets are in the vicinity of Rs. 227.05 crore, and the wealthiest among them is Sachchidanand Rai, who is worth a whopping ₹1,108 crore. Rai was formerly with BJP and has been an MLC in the past as well.
The poorest, so to speak, is newly elected RJD member Munni Devi, who is worth ₹29 lakh.
Talking of educational qualifications, 15 (25%) MLCs have studied till between class 5 and 12 while 43 (72%) have are graduated. One is diploma holder. The saffron party has maximum five doctorates, four post graduates while JD (U) has four doctorates and four post graduates.
Jharkhand: Pegasus ‘target’ journo, arrested a day ago, has ‘Maoist links’
A freelance journalist in Jharkhand, who figured on the list of people allegedly targeted by the Pegasus spyware and who was arrested on Sunday, had links with Maoists, police have claimed.
Lucknow hospital conducts successful arm replantation surgery
Doctors at Medanta hospital successfully conducted arm replantation surgery on a medical student whose arm almost detached from his body following a road accident. Addressing a press conference, senior consultant in plastic surgery at the hospital, Dr Vaibhav Khanna said the hand had only one nerve connected and hence everything had to be planned quickly. The need for immediate surgery made it complicated, but we could do it, said Dr Khanna.
Namaz row in Lucknow mall: 4 seen in viral video arrested
LUCKNOW The Lucknow police on Tuesday arrested four people who had allegedly offered namaz inside the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall here in an “unauthorised” manner and efforts were on to trace four more accused in the case. None of the accused were employees of the mall, said officials. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said obstruction of roads by staging protests over unnecessary issues should not be allowed.
Navi Mumbai residents collect money to help family of milkman who died in accident
Residents of Phase II of NRI Complex in Seawoods have come forward to help the family of the milkman who died on Sunday in an accident. The 27-year-old Manoj Kumar Verma, who lost his life on Palm Beach road on Sunday, was a commerce graduate. He delivered milk in the morning and then worked in a pharmacy in Sanpada during the day to earn a living for his family.
Haryana should get additional assembly building in Capitol Complex: Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that the state government should make efforts to get additional space for Haryana assembly in the Capitol Complex, adjacent to the existing assembly precincts. “We should get an extension of the existing assembly constructed. It is possible," the former CM said. Hooda said that the government has to think in terms of the requirements of the present and the future.
