In fresh dig at BJP's Sushil Modi, Nitish takes on his prediction of new Bihar govt's early fall
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that Sushil Modi should continue speaking against him regularly as he has been doing lately, so that the top brass of the saffron party gives him a place at the Centre.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday laughed off predictions by BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi that the new Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) regime in the eastern state will suffer an early collapse. Kumar added it's a joyous matter that the BJP leader is making statements against him daily because this may help the latter bag a place at the Centre.
Speaking with reporters, the chief minister said with a laugh that Sushil Modi should try and ensure his wish of the JD(U)-RJD alliance breaking up turns true quickly.
“Tell Sushil Modi to do it fast (topple state government) so that he can get a place at the Centre. Let him keep saying things against me on a daily basis. This may lead his top leadership to do something for him," Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.
Modi was Kumar's deputy for more than a decade, and has been consistently taking swipes at the new JD(U)-RJD-headed government in Bihar. He recently said that the alliance will fall apart easily because of internal rifts and contradictions.
Modi and Kumar has been at loggerheads ever since the latter severed ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rekindled relations with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD to form a new government in Bihar.
The former Bihar deputy chief minister had alleged that Kumar quit the NDA to fulfill his desire of becoming the vice president or prime minister of the country. However, the CM quickly hit back, calling the claims “joke” and “bogus”.
During the trust vote last week - which JD(U)-RJD alliance won - Kumar had told the state assembly about his disappointment over many senior leaders of the BJP, including Modi, having been sidelined in the party.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
