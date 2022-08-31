In the dock, Bihar minister stripped of law portfolio
The decision comes a day ahead of a scheduled hearing in a Danapur court on the anticipatory bail plea of Kartik Kumar in the abduction case in which he had failed to surrender in court despite an arrest warrant issued on July 19.
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Wednesday changed the portfolio of its law minister Kartik Kumar, whose recent induction into the cabinet despite his alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping had drawn all-round criticism.
“Kartik Kumar is allotted the portfolio of sugarcane industry in place of law, and Shamim Ahmad gets law in place of sugarcane industry till further orders,” a notification issued by the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday said.
Both Kartik Kumar and Shamim Ahmad are from the RJD, the largest constituent of the ruling Grand Alliance.
Kartik Kumar, a member of the legislative council (MLC), who is said to be close to controversial former Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, had assumed officer as the law minister on August 16. The case against him relates to abduction of a Patna-based developer Raju Singh in 2014 in which the Patna police had filed a charge sheet in 2018.
Meanwhile, the BJP, which lost power in the state in early August when chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) snapped ties with the saffron party and realigned with RJD-led alliance, said the latest decision is an eyewash.
“Nitish Kumar is demonstrating that he can get people framed in cases and offer them protection if they become loyal to him. He had extended such a favour to (RJD president) Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi. He is now doing the same to Kartik,” state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said.
“It is a brazen attempt to avoid shame, but people were watching how low Nitish Kumar can stoop to justify his wrongs in the new company. It shows that all his speeches on crime and corruption were a sham,” said state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand.
The Congress and CPI-ML (Liberation), constituents of the ruling Grand Alliance, had also asked the Nitish Kumar government to reconsider the decision of inducting Kartik Kumar into the cabinet.
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali
Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma's 52-year-old son died by suicide at Narinder's' residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib. Phase-8 station house officer Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. “We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
