Inter-district dacoit gang busted in Bihar, 10 including kingpin arrested
patna news

Inter-district dacoit gang busted in Bihar, 10 including kingpin arrested

Firearms, ornaments and a truckload of looted items were recovered. Criminals said that it was their traditional profession.
By Prasun K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:21 PM IST

After simultaneous raids in three districts, Kaimur police in Bihar arrested 10 criminals, including the kingpin, of an inter-district dacoit’s gang.

Police also recovered firearms, ammunition, cash and a huge quantity of looted ornaments, utensils, mobile phones and household items from the criminals, said superintendent of police (SP), Rakesh Kumar on Tuesday.

The gang had created havoc in the bordering region of Kaimur, Rohtas and Buxar districts through daring dacoity incidents and had become a challenge for the police.

On March 11, the SP had formed a police team under district intelligence unit (DIU) in-charge Santosh Kumar Verma to bust the gang and arrest the criminals.

After scientific investigation and electronic surveillance, the team on Monday night got the location of five criminals near Daharak village under Ramgarh police station. Police cordoned the area and arrested them with firearms and equipment.

On the information provided by the arrested criminals, raids were carried in adjacent Rohtas and Buxar districts and other five members of the gang were arrested. They confessed their involvement in more than 15 cases of dacoity and loot across the three districts.

The arrested criminals were identified as kingpin Ashok Musahar, gang members Mangaru Muasahar, Krishna Muasahar, Murari Muasahar Bhoda Muasahar and Bablu Musahar of Chitawan village, Umesh Musahar of Kaithi village in Rohtas district, Ajay Musahar and Dipak Muasahar of Khilafatpur village, Rinku Musahar of Katheja village in Buxar district, police said.

Two pistols, a toy pistol, four live cartridges, 63,000 cash, 11 mobile phones, 19 pieces of looted gold and silver ornaments and a mini truck full of utensils, clothes and household items were recovered from them.

The officers were stunned when the criminals said that burglary and dacoity was their traditional profession and they had no option but to repeat the same after coming out on bail, an officer said.

Claiming it to be a big achievement, SP Kumar praised and awarded the members of the police team.

