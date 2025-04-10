JD(U) leader shot dead in Bihar by bike-borne assailants: Police

Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Kaushal Singh was shot dead on National Highway-107 near Chautham village late on Wednesday while he was returning home with his wife, police said. Police said that the victim’s wife revealed name of two suspects. (Representative file photo)

50-year-old Singh, a native of Medninagar in Bihar’s Khagaria district, was a district level general secretary of the ruling party in Bihar.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:45pm when Kaushal and his wife, who was a former district board member, were returning home on a motorcycle. As soon as they arrived near Madhya Baurne panchayat, motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him and fatally shot him multiple times.

Locals then took Singh to Sadar Hospital where he was referred to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police officers aware of the details, some of his (Kaushal) kin hired contract killers to kill him.

Khagaria superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar told HT that the victim’s wife revealed name of two suspects.

“We have constituted an SIT to investigate the matter from all angles,” said the SP, adding that victim’s wife disclosed that her husband’s nephew was the mastermind in the incident over a money related dispute. Police will probe the matter further with the help of CCTV footage. The victim’s family is yet to lodge a first information report (FIR).