JD(U) MLA Ratnesh Sada takes oath as minister in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet

Janata Dal (United) legislator Ratnesh Sada was inducted into the Bihar state cabinet on Friday after he was administered the oath of office by state governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a function in Raj Bhawan. A three-time MLA, Sada has become a minister for the first time.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, JD-U president Rajiv Ranjan, parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and several other ministers were present for the oath-taking ceremony.

A three-time MLA, Sada has become a minister for the first time.

He may get the SC/ST welfare portfolio, which was with Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) - Secular president Santosh Kumar Suman.

Santosh Kumar Suman, the son of former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi had recently quit the Nitish cabinet.

Reacting after taking oath, Sada said, “I will try to live up to the expectations of the chief minister, who has elevated me to this position.”

A three-time MLA, Sada won the 2020 assembly election from the Sonbarsa reserve seat, defeating Tarni Rishidev of the Congress.

The cabinet expansion in Bihar was due since two RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) ministers, Kartikey Kumar and Sudhakar Singh quit the party last year.

