Kakolat waterfall set for a ₹23-cr facelift
Kakolat waterfall, a popular tourist destination in Bihar’s Nawada district, will get a facelift with additional amenities at an estimated cost of ₹23 crore, officials said.
The new amenities include a cafeteria, changing room, washroom and parking. While the approach road to the water fall will be widened, there’s also a plan to install an escalator to make the trip to the waterfall easy and convenient.
“We have prepared a blueprint and started working on it,” Aditya Kumar Piyush, subdivisional magistrate( SDM) of Rajouli in Nawada district said.
The 150-foot-high waterfall at Kakolat hill is known for its scenic beauty. The site also draws a large number of pilgrims during the month of Vaishakh because of the popular belief that the Pandawas of the Mahabharata age had visited this site during their Vanvaas (exile) period. Despite the high flow of tourists and pilgrims, the site lacks basic tourism amenities.
Last month, chief minister Nitish Kumar had visited the waterfall and directed officials to develop the site.
“Its tourism potential has not yet been fully tapped because of the influence of extremists in this area. The first thing needed in this area is to improve the law and order situation. So nearly a dozen Home Guard jawans have been deployed at the waterfall site,” the SDM said.
Nawada division forest officer, Sanjeev Ranjan, said, “Parking space for vehicles is also a big issue here. At present, there’s no identified parking lot,” he said.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics