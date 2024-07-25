Kidnapped child rescued after 40 days in Bihar, seven arrested: Police

A one-and-a-half-year-old child was rescued on Wednesday night after 40 days from Bihar’s Kaimur district, police said. The accused people are being questioned. (Representative file photo)

Seven people, including the primary woman accused, were arrested.

One bike, an SUV and five mobile phones were also recovered by the police.

The child, son of a couple living in a makeshift tent under Kudra railway over bridge, was kidnapped on June 14 by unknown people on a bike.

A kidnapping case was registered at the Kudra police station.

Following a report filed by HT on July 7 about the kidnapping case, deputy inspector general (DIG) Shahabad range, Navin Chandra Jha formed a police team to recover the child.

With no headway in the case despite CCTV footage, superintendent of police Lalit Mohan Sharma handed over the probe to the anti-human trafficking unit in-charge inspector Sanjay Rajak.

The police officer then zeroed down on the bike used during the crime after which the owner and his younger brother were arrested.

The brothers then led the police team to their 40-year-old woman leader who had kept the child.

Upon interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime.

The accused people are being questioned, SP Sharma said.