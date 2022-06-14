Kishanganj tops state’s governance ranking, CM’s home district 36th
Kishanganj has emerged as the best governed district in Bihar, followed by Siwan, in an internal assessment carried out by the office of chief secretary based on district authorities’ response to public petitions and their resolutions, according to internal survey report prepared by the office of chief secretary which has been seen by HT.
Jehanabad district has been ranked the lowest.
Capital Patna has been placed on the 30th rank while chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district of Nalanda has been rated 36th among the total 38 districts in the state.
“Outstanding officials would be rewarded, while those failing to live up to the expectations will have it recorded in their service book,” said a senior official, adding that the mechanism for reward and punishment would be worked out later.
Districts like West Champaran, Sheohar, Gopalganj, Banka, Katihar, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Jamui, Nawada and Bhojpur are among the good performers.
Officials said governance ranking was part of the state government’s drive to make the governance reach to the masses. “Earlier, the government had mandated regular field visits by all officers, from the district to the state level, twice a week to carry out inspections of projects going on in their respective jurisdictions. The exercise was aimed at reducing the load of public petitions coming to the higher authorities,” said the official.
He said chief minister Nitish Kumar was perturbed at the increasing number petitioners approaching his office and other senior officers. “It appeared that public grievance redressal mechanism at the district level is not working properly. The flaws need to be detected and rectified,” he said, adding that CM’s seven resolve programmes are the focus of assessment made by the state government.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics