Lalu’s health improving, says daughter Misa, releases pics
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, is showing signs of improvement in his health and was able to sit up on his bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday, according to his eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti.
On Friday, Bharti tweeted pictures of her father sitting on his hospital bed. “There has been marked improvement in health of Laluji, who was able to sit on his bed and also able to walk with support due to prayers of all and good medical treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi,” her tweet said, while appealing people not to believe rumours.
In the pictures, Prasad is seen sitting on a chair and bed.
The RJD chief, who suffered a fracture on his right shoulder and injuries in other parts of the body after a fall at his residence in Patna on Saturday last, was airlifted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday from a private hospital in Patna.
“Today, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the hospital to enquire about my father’s health. Laluji today was able to sit and also hold the glass to drink water. His health is improving,” Prasad’s elder son and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters in the national capital.
-
2012 uterus scam in Bihar: HC allows plea to call in CBI for probe
The Patna high court, which is hearing a public interest litigation alleging a nexus between officials and doctors that led to illegal removal of uterus of a number of women and minor girls under a central government medical insurance scheme in Bihar in 2012, has allowed a plea to make the Central Bureau of Investigation a party in the case, one of the lawyers for the petitioners said.
-
Bihar to launch app to offer farm equipments on rent
Bihar's co-operative department will launch an app-based system for providing farm equipments like harvesters and tractors on hire to small and marginal farmers in around 3,000 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) next week, officials said. The rentals would be on hourly basis, sources said. PACS are co-operative societies working at the gram panchayat level , which enable farmers to get credit and also help in procurement of foodgrains after harvesting in rabi and kharif seasons.
-
Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge
The district police on Friday arrested Ashu Banger, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party to join Congress, on the charge of forgery. A case has been registered against Banger of Moga and Hardeep Singh Brar of Muktsar under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Moga city police station.
-
Karnataka rains: House inundated, residents wade in water| Video
Heavy rains have battered several parts of Karnataka, resulting in flood-like situation across northern and southern parts of the state. In Badakere village in Udupi district. Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga continue to be hit by rains causing damage to life and property, PTI reported. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.
-
IFS officer Vishal Chauhan sent to three-day police remand
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday produced Indian Forest Service officer Vishal Chauhan before a Mohali court that sent him to three-day police remand. His name has been nominated in the FIR in which vigilance busted the forest scam with the arrest of Guramanpreet Singh, divisional forest officer, Mohali, and contractor Harmahinder Singh, alias Hummy, for demanding and accepting a bribe from WWICS owner Devinder Singh Sandhu.
