Land disputes behind most acid attacks in Bihar
Four members of a family were injured in an acid attack last week at a village in Darbhanga district of Bihar, a state which has seen a spurt in such incidents.
As per statistics of the Bihar State Legal Service Authority (BSLSA), the state is seeing a disturbing trend. Of the 33 acid attack incidents recorded in the state last year, a majority were related to land disputes.
According to a BSLSA official who didn’t wish to be quoted since he would require court’s permission, of the 33 cases of acid attack, 26 related to land dispute, two related to failed love affair, three to witchcraft practices, one each from Gaya, Nawada and Sheikhpura districts, besides two cases related to quarrel between wife and husband over extramarital affair.
Land dispute being the reason behind most the violent incidents in Bihar is a point often underlined by chief minister Nitish Kumar himself. “Nearly 60 per cent of violent crimes in the state have their roots in land disputes. To minimise these, fresh survey and settlement of land records is underway,” Kumar said at a recent meeting to review law and order situation.
“What is surprising is that the number of male victims of acid attacks is higher that of females, which could be due to involvement of land disputes. Another striking aspect is that a majority of the land dispute-related incidents are reported from north Bihar,” said an official in the police.
One of the important factors behind acid attacks is the easy availability of the dangerous substance in the open market despite Supreme Court’s ban imposed almost a decade ago. In 2013, the apex court had passed an order prohibiting over-the-counter sale of acid to regulate its sale across the country. The order stated that only select stores with permits be allowed to sell acid, that too after checking the ID cards of buyers.
Anil Kishore Yadav, additional director general (weaker section) under Bihar Police’s CID (crime investigation department),which monitors attacks on women, girls and people of weaker sections, refused to comment.
Officials in Patna district administration, however, said that sale of acid for industrial purposes and those for cleaning purpose is not banned.
Acid attack incidents
Year: Number
2016: 16
2017: 23
2018: 24
2019: 30
2020: 14
2021: 33
-
Seven departments in BBAU working from Central library
Seven departments and a gym are operating from the Central library of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for the past many years. The departments running from the Gautam Buddha Central Library are Public Administration, Sanskrit and Vedic Studies, Hindi, Computer science, Information Technology, Library and Information science and sports. Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh said he is aware of the situation, and they are trying hard to get the funds to construct new academic blocks.
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra sees 59 new cases, no death recorded
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 59 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 78,75,904, while the death toll remained unchanged for the third consecutive day at 1,47,827, a health department official said. The fresh addition to the overall statewide coronavirus tally was much lower than 127 reported on Sunday, he pointed out. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Buldhana and Wardha districts have zero active cases.
-
World Liver Day: SGPGIMS to conduct awareness session, honour liver donors
Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in collaboration with the departments of Hepatology, Gastroenterology and Surgical Gastroenterology will conduct a one-day awareness session on World Liver Day on April 19. Dr UC Ghoshal, HoD, Gastroenterology, SGPGIMS, will edify the gathering followed by Dr Anita Saxena, Nephrology. Internationally acclaimed Hepatologist from PGIMER, Chandigarh, prof Dhiman, who is director of SGPGIMS, will also share sGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishna Dhiman's thoughts.
-
Covid: UP govt makes wearing of mask compulsory in 6 NCR districts, Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states, an official said. Keeping this in mind, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said here.
-
LMC starts drive to promote digital transactions among street vendors
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is conducting special camps for street vendors in all the 8 municipal zones and main markets of the city wherein they are given training in doing digital transactions as well as how to keep their accounts safe from fraudsters. The camps, which began from April 14 and continue till first week of May, started on the directives of the urban development department.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics