Local BJP leader shot dead in Patna City

A local BJP leader died after being shot at while resisting a robbery bid in Patna on Monday morning, police said. BJP leader Shyam Sundar alias Munna Sharma who was shot dead by robbers in Patna. (HT photo)

Shyam Sundar Sharma alias Munna Sharma (56), a former ‘Mandal’ vice president of BJP, was shot around 4.30 am in Patna City area by three unidentified assailants who also snatched his cell phone. He was rushed to the NMCH where he died, police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Rahul Sharma, son of Munna Sharma, who was also a priest, told the police that the incident took when his father stepped out of the house to hire an auto-rickshaw for his ‘samadhhi’ to go to railway station. “After hearing the sound of bullets, we rushed out of the house and found him lying in a pool of blood. We took him to the NMCH but he died soon after arrival at the hospital,” said Rahul.

SP (Patna rural) Raushan Kumar said, “It is clear this incident did not occur because of snatching or looting. Three criminals came on a bike and targeted Sharma. Family told the police that he had no enmity with anyone. We are investigating the matter.”

Deputy SP (Patna City) Gaurav Kumar said one suspect has been identified.

Local Chowk police station house officer Shashi Kumar Rana said a forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene.

Bihar state assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav expressed his condolences and said the criminals will not be spared. “I will ensure the criminals are be punished,” said Yadav, who is also the local MLA.

“Culprits won’t be spared.There is no place for people who protect and promote criminals and crime,” said deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Health minister Mangal Pandey said, “It’s a painful news. Police is taking action and culprits would be arrested.”

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, sought to corner the government over the incident.

In a post on X, Tejashwi shared a CCTV clip of the incident and wrote, “Crime is flourishing in Bihar under the protection of the government. Criminals are shooting anyone, whenever and wherever they want, and running away. In the video, criminals are running away after shooting a BJP leader.” “The NDA leaders are unaware of the increasing crime. Bihar is not being managed at all by the busy and exhausted CM who is busy here and there.”