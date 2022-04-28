Man kills ex-wife, daughter, shoots self in Patna
PATNA A man shot dead his daughter and former wife before killing himself in Gardanibagh area of Patna on Thursday afternoon, police said.
Police said the incident took place at posh Police Colony in Gardanibagh around noon when the man, identified as Rajiv Kumar, shot his daughter Sanskriti and then his former wife Shashi Prabha before shooting himself. “The two, along with Prabha’s mother, were returning from Begusarai after attending a family function when the incident took place,” said a police official.
“There are eyewitnesses and we have recorded their statements. We have also obtained CCTV footage of the crime,” said Patna senior superintendent of police MS Dhillon .
In a CCTV footage circulating on social media, a man is seen overtaking three women walking on the road. The man, carrying a backpack, is seen having a brief argument with two of them. All of a sudden, he takes out a revolver and shoots a young girl, then a woman standing next to her before shooting himself.
The third woman, later identified as the woman’s mother, is seen collapsing on the ground in shock.
“In the course of the investigation, it has come to light that Rajiv had married his sister-in-law after his first wife passed away. However, the couple later got divorced. Sanskriti, Rajiv’s daughter from the first wife, did not want to stay with her father while Rajiv wanted her to stay with him. This was the main reason behind the incident,” the SSP said.
After her divorce, Prabha had married a man who works with the Air Force and was living with him in a rented apartment Police Colony.
Groom, kin assaulted, wedding called off
ARA A bridegroom and Groom Sujit Kumar's family members in a village in Bihar's Bhojpur district were injured after they were assaulted by people from the bride's side on Wednesday night, police said. Residents of Patna, his father Tarkeshwar Nath Goswami and brothers Sumit Kumar and Raja Kumar, Groom Sujit Kumar, have been admitted at Ara district hospital for treatment while two other injured are undergoing treatment at a at private nursing home.
13 IAS officers shifted in Bihar
Additional chief secretary (labour resources) Dr Bandana Kinni has been shifted in Bihar state planning board as chief advisor. Tirhut divisional Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh has been posted as principal secretary, panchayti raj. Health secretary Gorakhnath made new divisional commissioner of Purnia. 2017-batch IAS officer and Jamui DDC Arif Hasan has been shifted to Purnia as municipal commissioner. Similarly, Kaimur DDC Kumar Gourav has been posted as municipal commissioner of Darbhanga.
ICSE, ISC students find exams straightforward
The students of Class 10 appeared for their history and civics exam and Class 12 their commerce exam. The exams, being conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, started from April 25. Gurnoor, a Class 10 student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, said, “ The paper was easy and not lengthy. I finished it half an hour before the allotted 1.5 hours.” The Class-12 students echoed a similar sentiment.
34-year-old man arrested in Badlapur for murder of friend over drunken brawl
A 34-year-old man was arrested for killing The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34's 28-year-old friend and dumping The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar's body in the bush over a petty drunken brawl. Badlapur police had found the body of the victim on Monday and arrested the accused on Thursday. The deceased, Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months. He stayed with his parents and used to go out to party with friends regularly. The accused, Samsul Haq Gulam Karim, 34, was friends with Jinjurkar.
4 Navi Mumbai civic staff booked for negligence as electric pole falls on man
Sanpada police have booked four staff members of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation for negligence after a street pole fell on a food vendor. While the incident occurred on Sunday, an FIR was registered on Wednesday after investigation. On Sunday afternoon, the NMMC staff were erecting a new street light pole at Sector 8 in Sanpada. While the men were erecting a new pole, the old pole happened to fall over the right shoulder of Hikutty.
