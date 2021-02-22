Man sentenced to death for girl’s rape-murder
The special court in Bihar’s Gopalganj district sentenced on Saturday a 20-year-old man to death for raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in August last year.
The court also directed the state government to pay additional compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim’s mother.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Balendu Shukla convicted Jaikishor Shah of raping and murdering the nine-year-old girl under sections 302, 376 (A,B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 4/6/8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
According to Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar, the nine-year-old girl’s body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in a steel box at Shah’s house in Bakhraur village, about 200 metres from the victim’s place on August 25 last year. The accused had fled the village, but was arrested within 24 hours, he added.
During the interrogation, Shah confessed to raping and murdering the girl, when she visited his house to play with his two-year-old son.
Special public prosecutor Daroga Singh said the police submitted the charge sheet within two months, while the judgment came within 25 days of framing of charges against the culprit.
Earlier on February 15, a Pocso court in Patna awarded death penalty to a private school principal Arvind Kumar, alias Raj Singhania, raping an 11-year-old girl on the institution premises.
Besides Singhania, the court also handed over rigorous life imprisonment to schoolteacher Abhishek Kumar (29) for conniving with Arvind.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of crimes against women in India increased by 7.3% between 2018 and 2019.
Wonder App to Ashwin portal: Bihar ups tech game to bolster health facilities
- CM Kumar said the Wonder App will benefit pregnant women while the Ashwin portal will ensure timely payment to Asha workers.
Bihar set to table ₹2.15 lakh cr annual budget on Monday
- Officials of the finance department, however, told HT that the committed expenditure would be increased nominally as compared to the last fiscal.
Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering 9-year-old girl in Bihar
- On August 25, a 9-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered in a village in Gopalganj’s Sidhwalia police station limits, around 130 kilometres from the state capital Patna.
Nepali girl gang rape and murder case: 9 accused surrender, cop absconding
- The minor girl, staying in a rented house in East Champaran district was reported to have been gang raped by four men on January 21 and later murdered.
Patna’s more than 80% buildings are not earthquake resilient, warn experts
- People tend to flout norms required for earthquake resilient constructions despite experiencing tremors, said an expert
One nation, one rate: Nitish Kumar pushes for uniform power rates for all states
- Bihar has been raising the demand for uniform power rates for a few years.
Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off
Bihar records 10.5% growth rate in 2019-20, says economic survey
Bihar governor addresses House, lists govt’s successes, plans
BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s security cover elevated to Z category Avinash Kumar a
- At any point in time, Rudy will be guarded by more than six to seven CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official.
Bihar budget session to start today, Speaker appeals for cooperation
Tejashwi says Nitish trying to project caste-based census as his own idea
Patna municipality sets aside big chunk for infrastructure development in budget
- The civic body has proposed expenditure of ₹204 crore for controlling air pollution by allocating ₹102 crores for setting up composting and recycling plants, road pavement, footpath and green buffering while ₹14.4 crore will be spent on sweeping machines.
Bihar: Board exams commence, 82 expelled on Day 1
