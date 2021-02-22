IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Man sentenced to death for girl’s rape-murder
The court also directed the state government to pay additional compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh to the victim’s mother. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
The court also directed the state government to pay additional compensation of 5 lakh to the victim’s mother. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
patna news

Man sentenced to death for girl’s rape-murder

The court of additional district and sessions judge Balendu Shukla convicted Jaikishor Shah of raping and murdering the nine-year-old girl under sections 302, 376 (A,B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 4/6/8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
READ FULL STORY
By Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:00 AM IST

The special court in Bihar’s Gopalganj district sentenced on Saturday a 20-year-old man to death for raping and murdering a nine-year-old girl in August last year.

The court also directed the state government to pay additional compensation of 5 lakh to the victim’s mother.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Balendu Shukla convicted Jaikishor Shah of raping and murdering the nine-year-old girl under sections 302, 376 (A,B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 4/6/8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

According to Gopalganj SP Anand Kumar, the nine-year-old girl’s body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in a steel box at Shah’s house in Bakhraur village, about 200 metres from the victim’s place on August 25 last year. The accused had fled the village, but was arrested within 24 hours, he added.

During the interrogation, Shah confessed to raping and murdering the girl, when she visited his house to play with his two-year-old son.

Special public prosecutor Daroga Singh said the police submitted the charge sheet within two months, while the judgment came within 25 days of framing of charges against the culprit.

Earlier on February 15, a Pocso court in Patna awarded death penalty to a private school principal Arvind Kumar, alias Raj Singhania, raping an 11-year-old girl on the institution premises.

Besides Singhania, the court also handed over rigorous life imprisonment to schoolteacher Abhishek Kumar (29) for conniving with Arvind.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of crimes against women in India increased by 7.3% between 2018 and 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The court also directed the state government to pay additional compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh to the victim’s mother. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
The court also directed the state government to pay additional compensation of 5 lakh to the victim’s mother. (Representative Image)(Reuters File Photo)
patna news

Man sentenced to death for girl’s rape-murder

By Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:00 AM IST
The court of additional district and sessions judge Balendu Shukla convicted Jaikishor Shah of raping and murdering the nine-year-old girl under sections 302, 376 (A,B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 4/6/8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Wonder App to Ashwin portal: Bihar ups tech game to bolster health facilities

By Rakesh Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • CM Kumar said the Wonder App will benefit pregnant women while the Ashwin portal will ensure timely payment to Asha workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Bihar set to table 2.15 lakh cr annual budget on Monday

By Subhash Pathak
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Officials of the finance department, however, told HT that the committed expenditure would be increased nominally as compared to the last fiscal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The culprit was caught within 24 hours of committing the crime. (Representational Photo)
The culprit was caught within 24 hours of committing the crime. (Representational Photo)
patna news

Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering 9-year-old girl in Bihar

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • On August 25, a 9-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered in a village in Gopalganj’s Sidhwalia police station limits, around 130 kilometres from the state capital Patna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior police officer's complicity in hushing up the crime has been proven, said a top police officer(Reuters File Photo)
A senior police officer's complicity in hushing up the crime has been proven, said a top police officer(Reuters File Photo)
patna news

Nepali girl gang rape and murder case: 9 accused surrender, cop absconding

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The minor girl, staying in a rented house in East Champaran district was reported to have been gang raped by four men on January 21 and later murdered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna falls under zone 4 of seismic activity and is therefore vulnerable to severe earthquakes.(PTI File Photo)
Patna falls under zone 4 of seismic activity and is therefore vulnerable to severe earthquakes.(PTI File Photo)
patna news

Patna’s more than 80% buildings are not earthquake resilient, warn experts

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • People tend to flout norms required for earthquake resilient constructions despite experiencing tremors, said an expert
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
File photo: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
patna news

One nation, one rate: Nitish Kumar pushes for uniform power rates for all states

By Vijay Swaroop, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:29 PM IST
  • Bihar has been raising the demand for uniform power rates for a few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the rate at which the first round of Covid-19 vaccination has taken place in Bihar.(HT Photo/File)
Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the rate at which the first round of Covid-19 vaccination has taken place in Bihar.(HT Photo/File)
patna news

Nitish attends JD(U) legislature party meet after budget session kicks off

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:15 PM IST
At a meeting of the JD(U) legislature party held soon after the inaugural day of the budget session, he also underscored the need for MLAs and MLCs, especially the newly- elected ones, to make themselves well acquainted with the rules pertaining to proceedings of the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
patna news

Bihar records 10.5% growth rate in 2019-20, says economic survey

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Economic experts say that for a poor state like Bihar, which depends so heavily on central transfers and has low expenditure, showing revenue surplus could hurt, as it would lose revenue deficit grants
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan. (HT Archive)
Bihar governor Phagu Chauhan. (HT Archive)
patna news

Bihar governor addresses House, lists govt’s successes, plans

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Phagu Chauhan called the rule of law the state’s top priority and added Bihar has successfully controlled organised crime and maintained communal amity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Pratap Rudy is BJP MP from Saran in Bihar.(HT Photo)
Rajiv Pratap Rudy is BJP MP from Saran in Bihar.(HT Photo)
patna news

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s security cover elevated to Z category Avinash Kumar a

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • At any point in time, Rudy will be guarded by more than six to seven CRPF commandos, said a home ministry official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel gathered during a mock drill in preparation for the Budget Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Police personnel gathered during a mock drill in preparation for the Budget Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
patna news

Bihar budget session to start today, Speaker appeals for cooperation

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The Budget session will commence with the address of governor Phagu Chouhan to the joint session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Bihar Legislative Council at the central hall of the extended building of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha conducting an all-party meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others at his chamber in Patna. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha conducting an all-party meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others at his chamber in Patna. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
patna news

Tejashwi says Nitish trying to project caste-based census as his own idea

ANI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday reiterated his demand for a caste-based census aross the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PMC will spend <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>215 crore on water supply, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore on Jal Jeevan Haryali, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 crore for addressing waterlogging, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110 crore on roads and drains.(PTI File Photo)
PMC will spend 215 crore on water supply, 10 crore on Jal Jeevan Haryali, 10 crore for addressing waterlogging, 110 crore on roads and drains.(PTI File Photo)
patna news

Patna municipality sets aside big chunk for infrastructure development in budget

By Megha | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • The civic body has proposed expenditure of 204 crore for controlling air pollution by allocating 102 crores for setting up composting and recycling plants, road pavement, footpath and green buffering while 14.4 crore will be spent on sweeping machines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
patna news

Bihar: Board exams commence, 82 expelled on Day 1

By Megha I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Braving Covid-19 fear, lakhs of students appeared in the matriculation board exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) across 1525 exam centres, which commenced on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP