Man’s body found hanging from Sipara bridge in Bihar

A 22-year-old man’s body was found hanging from Sipara bridge under Beur police station on Monday
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:51 PM IST

A 22-year-old man’s body was found hanging from Sipara bridge under Beur police station on Monday. The police recovered a suicide note from his possession which mentioned a love affair as the reason behind the extreme step.

Beur police reached the spot and lowered the body from the bridge and sent it to the PMCH for autopsy. The deceased was a resident of Chapra in Bihar.

During the investigation, police found that the deceased was having an affair with a married woman of Siliguri in West Bengal. He eloped with her and came to Patna on Friday.

“They stayed at a hotel. The girl’s family came to know about it. They somehow traced the girl and came to the hotel where they assaulted the man. The girl left for Siliguri with her family. He became disappointed and decided to end his life. His friend Sanam Baita told the police that he tried to console him but to no avail,” police said.

Trainee DSP Amit Kumar said, “The body will be handed over to the family after completing formalities,” he added.

