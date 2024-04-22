Minor girl allegedly abducted, gangraped by 4 persons in Bihar; 1 held: Police

A minor girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped by four persons over two days in Bihar’s Siwan district, police said. The incident took place on April 18 when the 12-year-old girl had gone to attend nature’s call. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place on April 18 when the 12-year-old girl had gone to attend nature’s call.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 5/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) against the accused.

The parents of the class 8 student, in their complaint, stated that the accused abducted, confined, before sexually assaulting her and left her in an unconscious state at the crime spot.

Also Read: Jharkhand shocker: Foreign tourist from Spain gangraped in Dumka; BJP MLA says ‘stain on state’

The parents alleged that the accused and their family members prevented them from reporting the crime and pressured them for a compromise.

Police said that one accused was arrested while the hunt for the other three is underway.

“The minor will be produced before the court of judicial magistrate on Monday to record her statement under section 164 of CrPC,” police added.

The incident came to light on Sunday when the minor was rushed to a private hospital in a semi-unconscious state where authorities informed police about the incident.

According to Nautan police station’s SHO Ashok Dwivedi, the accused were identified, and all were natives of Khap-Mishrauli village.

The SHO said that the incident took place at around 9pm when the girl had left home to attend nature’s call.

Four persons allegedly abducted and gangraped her for two days. Police said that the minor was tied to a tree, and she also received burn injuries whenever she raised an alarm.

The accused allegedly threatened the survivor with grievous consequences and asked her to not talk about the incident with anyone.

The minor somehow reached her house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and narrated her ordeal to her parents.