Most kids with disabilities found under stress after special checkups in Bihar

PATNA: Over 80% of the children with autism, cerebral palsy, and other disabilities were found to be under stress and depression following check-ups at special camps held in Bihar’s Munger, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Patna, Ara, and Buxar districts. Around 10,000 children underwent the check-ups the state health department organised in collaboration with NGOs.

Shivajee Kumar, the founder of Special Olympics Bihar, said autism, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disabilities were not categorised as disabilities. He added they were added to the disabilities list in 2016. Kumar said the check-ups were planned to cover 8,000 children from seven districts but the response was overwhelming. “The response indicates the magnitude of problems among special children. The majority of them had been going through mental stress because of confinement caused by [Covid-19] pandemic and lockdown. They need outdoor activities.” He said the children need to be involved in sports activities to keep them mentally and physically healthy.

Sandip Kumar, the Para Sports Association of Bihar director, said a majority of the children at the camps seemed to be reluctant in going out or mingling with outsiders. He added the children were asked to undergo simple fitness activities. “But we had a tough time making them do these simple things.” He said they seemed to have lost interest in these activities. “Many even resisted going out.”

Sandip Kumar said the children need constant persuasion and motivation to go out and mingle with others and join sports activities for their mental well-being.

