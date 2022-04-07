Most kids with disabilities found under stress after special checkups in Bihar
PATNA: Over 80% of the children with autism, cerebral palsy, and other disabilities were found to be under stress and depression following check-ups at special camps held in Bihar’s Munger, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Purnia, Patna, Ara, and Buxar districts. Around 10,000 children underwent the check-ups the state health department organised in collaboration with NGOs.
Shivajee Kumar, the founder of Special Olympics Bihar, said autism, cerebral palsy, and intellectual disabilities were not categorised as disabilities. He added they were added to the disabilities list in 2016. Kumar said the check-ups were planned to cover 8,000 children from seven districts but the response was overwhelming. “The response indicates the magnitude of problems among special children. The majority of them had been going through mental stress because of confinement caused by [Covid-19] pandemic and lockdown. They need outdoor activities.” He said the children need to be involved in sports activities to keep them mentally and physically healthy.
Sandip Kumar, the Para Sports Association of Bihar director, said a majority of the children at the camps seemed to be reluctant in going out or mingling with outsiders. He added the children were asked to undergo simple fitness activities. “But we had a tough time making them do these simple things.” He said they seemed to have lost interest in these activities. “Many even resisted going out.”
Sandip Kumar said the children need constant persuasion and motivation to go out and mingle with others and join sports activities for their mental well-being.
-
No respite from heatwave in Delhi even today; AQI remains ‘poor’
Delhi is likely to experience yet another heatwave on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department forecast, with the maximum temperature predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 39.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 18.7 degrees Celsius. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 7 am stood at 273.
-
Haryana education minister should be sacked: Surjewala
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday demanded that Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal should be sacked as five question papers of Haryana Board of School Education have been leaked in the last one week. Surjewala said the Khattar-Chautala government is responsible for “ruining” the education system in the state and making students dependent on the “copying mafia”.
-
Former Congress leaders Nirmal, daughter Chitra to join AAP on April 7
A month after the Aam Aadmi Party's thumping victory in Punjab, former Congress leaders and founding members of the Haryana Democratic Front, Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara, are all set to join the AAP in New Delhi on Thursday. A top AAP leader confirmed that the father-daughter duo will be joining the party fold officially in the presence of AAP's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal or some other senior leader.
-
BJP will form government with majority in Haryana: Sambit Patra
Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said their party will again form government in Haryana with an absolute majority in the 2024 assembly elections. During the Panna Pramukh Sammelan of Ambala City assembly constituency, he said the BJP rose to become the world's largest party with over 18 crore members, currently including 1,300 MLAs, 300 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
-
Consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits: HC to Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Haryana government to consider a policy for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, who had to leave their homes due to terrorism in 90s. For 30 years, the matter of allotting plots to them has been hanging fire. As per their lawyer Padam Kant Dwivedi, the land in question bought by the Kashmiri Pandits was acquired by the government in 1995 and released back to HSVP in 1997.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics