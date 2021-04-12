IND USA
patna news

Munger firing: 17 police officers shifted after HC order

Following a recent directive from the Patna high court in the case relating to alleged police firing in Munger during the immersion of Durga idol on October 26 last year that left an 18-year-boy dead, 17 police officials, including three inspectors, were transferred out of the district on Monday
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:30 PM IST

Following a recent directive from the Patna high court in the case relating to alleged police firing in Munger during the immersion of Durga idol on October 26 last year that left an 18-year-boy dead, 17 police officials, including three inspectors, were transferred out of the district on Monday.

Earlier this month, the HC had ordered to shift eight police officers of Munger district, including superintendent of police M S Dhillon, within three days and asked the state government to pay 10 lakh to the father of the boy, identified as Anurag Poddar.

The court also directed that the additional director general of CID shall decide on the constitution of an SIT of senior officers above the rank of DSP to interrogate the police personnel who are likely to be investigated.

Dhillon said 17 separate cases had then been registered in connection with the shoot-out and those who have been transferred were the investigating officers in the cases.

The HC is scheduled to hear the case again on May 6, by when the criminal investigation department (CID) would have to submit a detailed investigation report and action taken.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Dhillon too would be shifted, as the HC had said.

