NDA leaders pay tribute to Sushil Kumar Modi on his 2nd death anniv

NDA leaders on Wednesday paid tribute to former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on his death anniversary, remembering his contribution to the development of the state and the expansion of the BJP in Bihar. Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary pays tribute to BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on his second death anniversary at Rajendra Nagar in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Sarogi paid tribute to Sushil Modi and said he worked to expose the “jungle raj” and the “fodder scam.”

“Today is the second death anniversary of former BJP state president and former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. On this occasion, we pay our tributes to him.He worked to expose the jungle raj and the fodder scam... He had been a member of the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. He worked for every section of society...” Sarogi told reporters.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar said Sushil Kumar Modi had played a significant role in Bihar’s development and strengthening the BJP organisation in the state.

“He made a significant contribution to Bihar’s development. He played a crucial role in expanding the BJP,” Prem Kumar said.

Newly inducted Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav also paid tribute to the late BJP leader and said he had worked extensively to strengthen the party in Bihar.

“Today is the second death anniversary of late Sushil Kumar Modi ji. On this occasion, we pay our tribute to him. He did a lot of work to strengthen the BJP in Bihar. He played a very important role while being in the government,” Yadav said.

Sushil Modi passed away at Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences on May 13, 2025, after battling cancer for seven months. He was 72.

Over his three-decade-long political career, Modi played a pivotal role in shaping Bihar’s political environment. Sushil Modi held various positions in his three-decade-long political career. He served as an MLA, MLC and member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1990 from the Patna Central constituency, where he defeated sitting Congress legislator Akil Haider. He also served as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 1996 to 2004.

He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1990 from the Patna Central constituency, where he defeated sitting Congress legislator Akil Haider. He also served as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 1996 to 2004.

In 2004, Sushil Modi was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from Bhagalpur. Later, he stepped down from his position as a member of the Lok Sabha in 2005 to become a member of the legislative council and was appointed as the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister alongside Nitish Kumar. He served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar from 2005 to 2013 and again from 2017 to 2020. (ANI)