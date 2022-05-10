Nepal local polls: Border along Bihar sealed from May 11-13, train service suspended
The Bihar-Nepal border has been sealed for three days starting Tuesday midnight ahead the election for local bodies in the neighbouring country in its areas adjoining Bihar’s border on May 13, officials said.
“The train services between Jaynagar in Bihar and Janakpur and Kurtha in Nepal has also been suspended for May 11-13,” said Mohammad Hinayad Hussain, a railway official in charge of with the cross-border train service.
Officials of Bihar and Nepal had held a meeting on May 5 at Biratnagar in Nepal and agreed to close the border crossings to allow peaceful polls in the country.
Dr Satya Prakash, the outgoing superintendent of police of Madhubani, a district that shares border with Nepal, told HT on Tuesday that security had been beefed up along the border.
Madhubani subdivisional magistrate Baby Kumari said that from May 10 to 13, no movement will be allowed through the entry points.
Bihar shares a 726-km-long border with Nepal.
-
Mine lease row: Soren gets additional 10 days to reply to EC notice
The Election Commission on Tuesday gave Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren an additional 10 days to reply to its notice over charges that he issued a mining lease in the state in his favour, officials in the state government said.
-
Secondary education department releases academic calendar, UP Board exams in March next year
The practical exam for the half-yearly will be held by September 2022 last week while the half-yearly written test will be conducted in the second week of October 2022. The schools are required to finish the syllabus by January 15, 2023, and the pre-board practical exams for students in classes 10 and 12 will be held in the third week of January 2023.
-
Workshop on ‘promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship’ held in Lucknow
A workshop on 'promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship' was organised on Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission office premises on Tuesday. The workshop was conducted under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. The chief guest of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, mission director, event Andra Vamsi, encouraged youths to get skill training and wished them a bright future.
-
BMC issues show cause notice to Ranas for unauthorised alterations
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday served a show cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, for unauthorised alterations to the approved plans at their Khar residence on the eighth floor of the Lavie building. The notice was served within 24 hours of the civic body's inspections on Monday, under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, and listed out 10 illegalities in their house.
-
Delhi logs 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, fresh infections up 40% from a day ago
A day after Delhi logged less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases--799 in total--the city, in a 40% spike, saw 1,118 fresh infections on Tuesday, pushing its cumulative tally to 1,896,171, a health department bulletin showed. On Sunday, the Capital recorded 1,422 new cases, which means that for two straight days--Monday and Tuesday--Delhi has seen a significant rise or fall in its fresh infections from those on the previous day.
