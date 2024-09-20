NIA recovers 4cr cash, firearms from homes of ex-JDU MLC, others during searches

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered ₹4.03 crore cash, ten firearms, incriminating documents along with various digital devices during extensive searches at the residence of former Janata Dal-(United) MLC Manorama Devi. The searches had begun at 5am on Thursday and concluded at 11:30pm on Thursday. (Representative file photo)

An official familiar with the matter told HT that a total of five locations were searched in Gaya and Kaimur districts in connection with its probe against the banned outfit CPI (Maoist).

The searches had begun at 5am on Thursday and concluded at 11:30pm on Thursday.

The raids took place at the houses and office premises of three other suspects, including Devi.

The searches covered the houses and office premises of three suspects including the Manorma Devi’s premises in the conspiracy case, with NIA investigations finding the trio involved in providing funds and logistics support to CPI (Maoist) leaders to revive their activities in Magadh region.

Also Read:NIA raids 5 locations in Bihar including residence of ex-JDU MLC Manorama Devi

Reacting to the developments, Devi, while speaking to media persons in Gaya, said that she has given all papers the NIA officials had asked for.

“Whatever papers the NIA officers asked for were present with me and I gave it to them. I have all the documents for the money that I had kept aside to give to the labour. The seized weapons are owned by our private guards. We have hotels, Ramia construction company, mines contract, sand contract,” she added.

These raids are a part of NIA’s probe into the unlawful activities by the banned outfit members in Aurangabad district.

The NIA is investigating the alleged conspiracy by Maoists to revive and strengthen the organisation in the Mahadh region.