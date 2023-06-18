Nilotpal Bal joins as new deputy director of Patna AIIMS

Nilotpal Bal on Saturday joined as the deputy director of administration (DDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna, said a communique issued by its executive director Gopal Krushna Pal. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna (File Photo)

Bal was the joint director-general at the Competition Commission of India (CCI), New Delhi. He joined AIIMS Patna on deputation following his selection by the ministry of health and family welfare.

He was appointed on June 2 after the ministry notified his appointment on April 18. He availed joining leave and returned on Saturday.

The statement said that his term is initially for three years, which can further be extended as per administrative requirements.