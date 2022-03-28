Nitish assaulted, 30-yr-old man detained: Police
- Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and has been unemployed since, said an official, adding the man was also going through a divorce.
A 30-year-old man was detained on Sunday for assaulting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during an event in his hometown Bakhtiyarpur near Patna, police said.
A viral video of the incident purportedly showed the attack taking place as the chief minister was about to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a noted freedom fighter, at a community health centre at Bakhtiyarpur Bazar. The man was seen walking up the dais and striking Kumar. He was immediately caught by the security personnel. Another footage showed the alleged assailant being dragged away by the policemen.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and has been unemployed since, said an official, adding the man was also going through a divorce.
Patna senior superintendent of police M S Dhillon said prima facie the accused appeared to be specially abled. “An FIR will be lodged after proper interrogation and investigation,” he added. The matter of security lapse is also being looked into, another official added.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics