Grossly indecent, says Nitish Kumar on abusive language used for PM Modi

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condemned the use of abusive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during the “Vote Adhikar Yatra” in poll-bound Bihar. “The kind of language that has been used is grossly indecent and I condemn it,” Nitish Kumar said on X. (HT Photo)

“The kind of language that has been used is grossly indecent and I condemn it,” he said on X.

The remark comes amid a row over a 33-second video of the episode that was widely circulated on social media. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, which shows a crowded stage with someone hurling abuses targeted at PM Modi, while others jostled to snatch the mic from him.

Janata Dal (United) president and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Jha said, “What else is left after a Congress platform of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is allowed to be used for abusing the country’s PM and his late mother? Foul may be fair for Rahul Gandhi, for he is himself using such language against the PM that can never be acceptable, but Bihar people, especially in culturally rich Mithilanchal, will face outright rejection and strongest condemnation.”

Jha said that for a leader of the Opposition, it was unfortunate to see him stoop so low. “The Congress should remember the fate of unsubstantiated allegation and slogan ‘Pahredar chor hai’ and it has got the results in 2019. Bihar will give a strong response to verbal diarrhoea of the Opposition,” he added.

Top leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including home minister Amit Shah, have condemned and accused Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of provoking party leaders to use foul language.

Also Read:Shah attacks Cong for abusive words used against Modi during Bihar vote yatra

A delegation of the Bihar BJP has, meanwhile, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station initially. Three more cases were lodged by Thursday evening at the Laheriasarai police station in Darbhanga, Simri police station, and cyber police station.

Youth Congress worker Md Naushad, who said that the viral video was of a podium that he had got erected on the outskirts of north Bihar, offered an apology but maintained, “The video appears to have been shot after I left the spot, following Rahul Gandhi, who passed through. I have not yet watched the clip.”

Darbhanga police also posted on X that “Md Naushad was arrested and forwarded to court.”

The officer said that Rafiq alias Raza, who had delivered the derogatory speech from the Congress platform, was also arrested late evening.

People involved in the arrangement of the rally were also detained for interrogation, a police officer said, adding, “We are also keeping tabs on how the video clip was made viral.”

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, who was in Patna, said that it was shameful that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav were providing a platform for “abusing a mother who is no more in the world and whose son is today the most loved and respected leader of India and the world.”

With PM Modi scheduled to visit Bihar on September 15 — reportedly his last visit before the election dates are announced — experts say the “opposition has presented him with the right ammunition to sound the poll bugle.”