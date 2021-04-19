IND USA
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(File Photo)
patna news

Nitish Kumar condoles death of former Bihar minister Mewalal Choudhary

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar condoled the demise of Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) MLA and former state minister Mewalal Choudhary, said the Bihar chief minister's office (CMO) on Monday.

According to the statement issued by the CMO, Nitish Kumar said that the demise of Mewalal Choudhary is saddening and it is an irreplaceable loss in the field of education and politics.

His last rites will be performed with full state honours, added the statement.

Former Bihar education minister and JD-U MLA Mewalal Chaudhry passed away at 4am today, party sources confirmed.

The minister had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was undergoing treatment at Paras hospital where he succumbed to the infection.

Chaudhary, who was the sitting member of the legislative assembly of Bihar's Tarapur constituency, was removed as the state education minister on corruption charges.

