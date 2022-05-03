Nitish Kumar’s wishes on ‘brotherhood’ as Bihar celebrates Eid
- He also spoke about how the pandemic had led to muted festivities for two years, adding that he was “glad that people gathered again”. "For two years, people could not come here due to Covid. Glad that again on Eid, a large number of people have come here,” he said.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan to attend prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr and wished for brotherhood in the country. “May Bihar and the country move forward and the brotherhood stays," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
A large number of people gathered in several parts of the country to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid. India reported less than 3,000 new Covid cases on Tuesday after five days, and active cases also dipped by over 300 in the last 24 hours.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar chief minister took to Twitter to greet the country and wrote: “Greetings to the state and countrymen especially Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Eid. May God shower his mercy on all of us on this happy day and may we all have happiness, peace and prosperity in our lives. Peace and brotherhood should be maintained completely in the society.”
Last month, the 71-year-old leader was seen at former CM Rabri Devi’s home for an Iftar feast, sparking speculations of proximity with the RJD. He, however, had downplayed the buzz, insisting that not too much should be read between the lines.
Several other political leaders Gulam Nabi Azad, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain were also seen participating in Eid festivities.
Meanwhile in Rajasthan, communal tension broke out in Jodhpur ahead of Eid celebration, reportedly leading to stone pelting. Five policemen were injured in the incident that took place past midnight, officials said.
