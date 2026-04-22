Nitish retains Sanjay Jha as working chief in JD(U) rejig, son Nishant absent

Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday announced the names of its national office-bearers, retaining Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha as the national working president. However, Kumar’s son Nishant, who recently joined the party, hasn’t been named in the list of new office-bearers. Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The national office-bearers, numbering 24 names, were constituted by JD(U) national president and Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar, according to the notification issued by the party general secretary and MLC, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan.

Despite growing speculations, Nishant Kumar has not been given any role in the organisation, even though he has been quite active since he joined the party and has been continuously taking part in many party-related events. Many pundits have also conjectured about him becoming the face of the party in the future.

A senior party leader said that Nishant has time and wants first to feel the pulse of the masses to grasp the state’s needs and aspirations, not just politics. “The party wants him, but he is in no hurry. That is what makes him distinct. He will prove himself due to his inherent qualities to give Bihar a capable future leadership,” he added.

Former Jehanabad MP Chadeshwar Prasad ‘Chandravanshi’ has been appointed national vice-president, while Gopalganj MP Alok Kumar Suman has been made the treasurer.

There are 12 general secretaries, including Manish Kumar Verma, Kahkeshan Parveen, Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Ashok Choudhary, Shyam Rajak, Ashok Choudhary, Ramesh Singh Kushwaha, Ramsevak Singh, Raj Singh Man, Kapil Harischandra Patil, Sunil Kumar, Harshavardhan Singh, Maulana Ghulam Rasool Baliyawi.

Besides, eight secretaries have been appointed. They include Vidya Sagar Nishad, Ravindra Prasad Singh, Dayanand Rai, Sanjay Kumar, Md Nisar, Ruhi Tagung and Nivedita Kumari.

Rajiv Ranan Prasad has also been made secretary with the additional responsibility of spokesman.

On Tuesday, Kumar had appointed former Bihar minister and legislator from Nalanda Assembly constituency Shravan Kumar the legislature party leader ahead of the Samrat government’s trust vote on April 24.

The JD(U) also held an organisational meeting with district presidents and block presidents at the JD(U) office on Wednesday. There were discussions on further strengthening the party, increasing dialogue with workers, and prioritising public aspirations following the success of the Nitish Kumar model of governance, which has laid a strong foundation in the state.

“Under the leadership of national party president Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) is continuously moving forward, and he will continue to guide the party as its guardian in the future as well, while people have started seeing Nishant Kumar with hope for the future. With a calm demeanour and strong resolve, he will certainly live up to the people’s growing expectations,” said Jha.