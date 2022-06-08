Nitish rules out anti-conversion law in Bihar
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday ruled out an anti-conversion law in the state, saying there was “complete harmony” and different communities are living in peace.
Kumar, who was replying to a reporter’s query on the sidelines of a function, said, “There is no need for an anti-conversion law in the state. The government is alert and members of different religious communities are living in peace. Hence such a law is not required here,” he said.
A section of media had reported that Hindus were allegedly changing their faith following enticement offered by proselytizers.
A few leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is part of the ruling alliance in Bihar along with CM Kumar’s JD(U), has been stressing the need for an anti-conversion law in the state on the lines of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh, during his party’s recent state executive committee meeting in Bihar, had pitched for a strong anti-conversion law, dropping the use of the term “minorities” and erasing all “symbols of oppression by foreign invaders.
Of late, BJP and JD(U) have publically differed on several issues, the latest being the statewide caste census and demand for a population control law.
JD(U) has been quick to reject the demand for a population control law. Party’s state president Umesh Kushwaha said Nitish Kumar’s emphasis on educating girls would ultimately lead to a control of the population.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics