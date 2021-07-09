Open shops five-day a week: Traders’ body seeks support from Guv

Deputy chief minister Renu Devi on Friday said the disaster management committee will hold a meeting on Monday to look into traders’ repeated requests of allowing shops and business establishments to open for five days a week instead of the current odd-even system.

“Chief minister Nitish Kumar will review the situation during the meeting and decide on further course of action,” Devi, who also holds the portfolio of disaster management, said.

This came after she received a request letter earlier submitted by traders and businessmen of the state under banner of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Bihar in this connection.

The Bihar CAIT on Thursday also wrote to Governor Fagu Chauhan too seek support for their aforementioned demand.

In the letter submitted to Raj Bhawan, CAIT members mentioned the need to open shops for five days a week owing to “severe financial crisis” being faced by traders.

“We have been requesting government for last two weeks to end the odd-even system. We only want five working days in a week and expected the relaxation under Unlock-4, but it disappointed us. Now, we have requested the Governor to make recommendations in support of our demands,” Ashok Verma, state CAIT president, said.