Over 1.2 cr cash seized from Bihar education officer’s house, wife’s school: Official

BETTIAH: Bihar’s special vigilance unit (SVU) on Thursday seized nearly ₹1.2 crore in cash from the residence of a district education officer (DEO) Rajnikanth Praveen and a private school run by his wife, people familiar with the matter said. At Bettiah, the SVU subsequently requested for a currency note counting machine to confirm the seizure (Sourced Photo)

He was subsequently suspended by the state education department.

An order issued by the education department said the DEO had been suspended with immediate effect following the alleged seizure of cash and immovable properties worth ₹2 crore as indicated by preliminary information received by the department.

“This constitutes a case of disproportionate assets, serious corruption and gross misconduct. Due to this, Rajnikanth Praveen is suspended by the Education Department with immediate effect,” said the letter issued by Subodh Kumar Choudhary, director (admin)-cum- additional secretary, education department.

SVU superintendent of police (SP) JP Mishra said Rajnikant Praveen, who was presently posted as district education officer in Bettiah (West Champaran) had accumulated huge moveable and immovable assets.

Mishra said Thursday’s raids were carried out in Bettiah, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Muzaffarpur districts.

“During the course of raids, ₹65 lakh and records of immovable property and gold have been found at his residence in Bettiah, while ₹65-70 lakh was found during raids at a school run by his wife in Darbhanga district. This is disproportionate to his legitimate sources of income, “ said Mishra, adding officials also recovered several incriminating documents and papers related to immovable assets linked to the public servant.

Praveen joined the Bihar State Education Department in 2005 and has held postings as DEO in Bettiah, Darbhanga, and Madhubani. According to officials, his wife Sushma Kumari was a contractual teacher who later started her school in Darbhanga.