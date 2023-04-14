Patna schools directed to revise timings

PATNA: Taking note of the heat wave conditions prevailing in the state, the Patna district magistrate in an order issued on Friday directed all school authorities to reschedule the timings of academic activities till 11:45 am. As per officials, summer is set to get harsher in Bihar as heatwave conditions is likely to intensify from April 15. (HT Photo)

The new school timing will come into effect from April 15, as per the order.

“Due to prevalent heat wave and high temperatures in the district, health, and life of children are at risk. Hence, carrying out academic activities in all schools for all the classes will be prohibited after 11:45 am. The school authorities are directed to reschedule their timing of academic activities in conformity with the order”, said DM Chandra Shekhar Singh.

Parents heaved a sigh of relief after a change in school timings. Vandana Singh, whose son studies in Class 7, said, “I have got a message regarding the change in school timings. It is a big relief as children are prone to heat stroke.”

Meanwhile, summer is set to get harsher as heatwave conditions is likely to intensify from April 15.

Residents are likely to feel the heat as maximum temperature in the state is likely to stay above 40°C with high relative humidity, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Friday.

As per Bihar Mausam Seva Kendra, the majority of places recorded an increase in day temperatures.

Dehri, Gaya, and Nawada remained the hottest place with the highest maximum temperature of 43. 2°C.

Patna, Arwal, Aurangabad, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, and Bhojpur recorded a maximum temperature of 42°C each while Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran recorded a maximum temperature of 40°C, officials said.

Kumar Gaurav, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “North-westerly winds are prevailing over the state up to 5.8km above mean sea level. A cyclonic circulation lies over north Bangladesh and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level. As a result, the maximum temperature in the state is likely to rise by two to four degrees.”