Patna mayor faces no-trust vote today, her third so far

A no-confidence motion against Patna mayor Sita Sahu, moved by a group of 29 corporators on August 3, will be put to vote in the 74-member Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday, officials said.

This is the third no-confidence motion against Sahu, a BJP leader, during her five-year term that ends in April next year.

The last was in June 2019, which she defeated as a majority of her opponents failed to turn up for voting. The first was in June 2018, which too was defeated.

Patna municipal commissioner Himanshu Sharma on Friday reviewed security arrangements around the Bankipore circle of PMC, where the corporators are likely to discuss the motion and cast their votes.

Vinay Kumar Pappu, a corporator opposed to the mayor who chaired the meeting of the rival camp, alleged that most of the members who brought in the motion actually belonged to Sahu’s camp and sought immediate intervention of the state government to dislodge her.

Last week, deputy mayor Meena Devi was unseated after she lost the no-confidence vote. Officials said the election for her successor would be notified once the mayor’s issue is resolved.