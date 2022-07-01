Patna news: Cop injured as gunpowder seized from university explodes in court

One police constable was injured in a low-intensity blast at a civil court in Patna on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

The policeman has been identified as assistant sub-inspector Kadam Kuwan Madan Singh and his right hand was injured.

No other injuries have been reported so far, senior superintendent of Patna police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

The injured policeman is out of danger, ANI said.

Few days ago Gunpowder was recovered in Patel hostel,Patna University. We took it to court for seeking permission for further probe. Blast happened as soon as it was kept in premises. A police official sustained injuries & is out of danger: Sabi ul Haq, Incharge, Pirbahore PS pic.twitter.com/Q58vLYXdMV — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

According to another police officer, the blast was because of gunpowder confiscated from a hostel in Patna University.

"We took it to court to seek permission for further probe. Blast happened as soon as it was kept in premises," Sabi ul Haq, in-charge of the Pirbahore police station said.

With input from ANI

HT News Desk