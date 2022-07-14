Patna SSP likens PFI to RSS, BJP says sack him
Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon on Thursday ignited a row after he drew parallels between the training of Popular Front of India (PFI) and that of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), inviting an angry reaction from the ruling BJP which demanded his immediate ouster.
“Their (PFI’s) modus operandi was to act like an RSS shakha where lathi training is given…they would call them for physical training but also brainwash and radicalize them. They train the youth under the guise of physical education and spread propaganda. We got documents of camps teaching martial arts and training members to use sticks and swords under the guise of physical training. The document was being used to radicalize, brainwash and mobilize people,” the SSP said at the press conference called to give details about the arrest of three PFI members on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Bihar Police headquarters has taken cognizance of the statement after BJP demanded action against the police official. “We are getting the statement examined. If need be, action would be taken,” said additional director general (ADG) of police (headquarters) J S Gangwar.
BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), which considers RSS its ideological mentor, said the police officer spoke like a spokesperson of PFI. “IAS and IPS officers are considered above politics and ideological influence. Patna SSP’s statement comparing PFI with RSS is shameful and seriously condemnable. He must apologise and resign,” said Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.
However, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM-S, which is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, supported the SSP. “He is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. If talking of Islamic state is a crime, is it right to advocate for Hindu rashtra,” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party, the JD(U), refused to comment.
Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition party in Bihar, backed the police officer. “Patna’s senior superintendent of police has rightly said about the modus operandi of the Sangh that these people spread their propaganda and hatred in the name of physical training! And in some areas, they carry out riots, mob lynchings and other anti-social activities,” the party tweeted from its official handle.
-
Gopalganj hooch tragedy: Six years on, HC acquits 9 men given death, 4 women life term
The Patna High Court on Wednesday acquitted 13 accused, of them nine men awarded death sentence and four women awarded life imprisonment by a lower court in connection with the Gopalganj hooch tragedy of 2016, in which 19 people had lost their lives. The court noted that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.
-
Ludhiana | Truck driver arrested with 600kg of poppy husk, prime accused escapes
The anti-narcotic cell of Ludhiana rural police on Thursday arrested a truck driver and recovered 600kg of poppy husk from his possession. The team also seized an 18-wheeler truck in which the accused was carrying the contraband. The arrested accused has been identified as Hakam Singh of Ambala. On being searched, the contraband was recovered, sub-inspector anti-narcotic cell, in-charge, Kirandeep Kaur, Jagraon added. The owner of the truck is Johal and the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.
-
3 PFI activists, including ex-cop, arrested in Patna
Bihar Police has claimed to have busted a “potential terror module indulging in anti-India activities” by arresting three people, including a retired Jharkhand police officer, with alleged links to extremist outfit Popular Front of India. Two of the arrests were made in Phulwari Sharif area of Patna late Wednesday. The third person, arrested on Thursday, has been identified as Armaan Malik.
-
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events lined up at two places in Ludhiana
The ministry of power, Government of India, in association with the state government, is going to organise programmes under Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya Power as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava in each district of Punjab. Assistant deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal informed that the programmes would be organised at two places in Ludhiana— on July 25 at Guru Nanak Bhawan and on July 28 at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Community Centre, Raikot.
-
Two men die by suicide in Ludhiana
Two men died by suicide in the city on Thursday. In the first case, a 24-year-old resident of New Shivpuri ended his life when he was alone at home. The matter came to light when his younger brother returned home and discovered his lifeless body. In the second incident, a 28-year-old resident of Kirpal Nagar killed himself when his family members had gone to Jalandhar to attend a wedding.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics