Patna: Two PFI activists sent to judicial custody

Two PFI activists were on Monday sent to judicial custody after Patna police completed their questioning.

Patna SSP Manavjit Singh Dhillon told HT that a joint team NIA and Patna police officials interrogated Mohammad Athar Parvez and Mohammad Armaan Malik after police had taken them on remand for 48 hours.

According to the court’s order, the detailed interrogation report has to be submitted before the court in a sealed cover.

“If needed, police will take them on remand within 15 days. Police are moving a plea to take another person Margoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir on remand on Wednesday in connection with communal and anti-national activity using technology in consultation with foreign forces,” he added.

According to police, Danish reportedly has connections with terrorists from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Yemen, and Gulf countries. He was a member of a WhatsApp group named ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ and reportedly used the Pakistani flag on the map of India as its icon.

“Some questionable videos were posted on the Whatsapp group. Investigations are underway for the same”, SSP added.

Additional SP (Phulwarisharif) Manish Kumar claimed there received several leads with regard to financial trail, electronic and documentary evidence.

Meanwhile, Darbhanga SSP Awakash Kumar ordered a probe in which PFI activists on Sunday who reportedly took a procession in support of the accused.

More than 50 PFI activists took out a procession from Urdu Neeam Chowk and concluded at Naka Number 5.

The head of Darbhanga district unit Mohammad Zahid alleged that the Patna police conspired against the arrested persons to defame the organisation. The Darbhanga SSP said the PFI without information and valid permission took out a procession in the town.

“The SDPO will probe into the matter and submit its report shortly,” he added.

