Patna top cop clears air on likening PFI and RSS
Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) M S Dhillon, who is facing a lot of flak from the BJP for drawing parallels between RSS and Popular Front of India (PFI) training, on Friday clarified he was only quoting from the documents seized from the arrested PFI members.
“The documents seized on Thursday from PFI activists mention that their training was on the pattern of RSS. The document has been submitted as exhibit. The same was told to media, when specifically asked about the modus operandi. It was only a reproduction of the facts found during investigation and duly documented, not an observation or opinion. It was never meant to hurt anybody,” he said.
The Patna police have claimed to have busted a terror module with three arrests made on Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, one more suspect, identified as Margoob Ahmad Danish, was arrested by police on Thursday evening from Phulwari Sharif.
Police said they had recovered a mobile phone from his possession which had incriminating evidence. “The youth indulged in communal and anti-national activity using technology in consultation with foreign forces. Two WhatsApp groups with the name Gazwa-E-Hind, one having 181 members and another with 10 members, were also found in his mobile phone,” said Dhillon.
Gazwa-E-Hind was formed in Jammu & Kashmir in 2017. Its founder Zakir Moosa was killed by security forces in an encounter in 2019.
The larger WhatsApp group icon has India’s map fully coloured in green, with Pakistan’s flag in centre. Below the icon, it is written “I urge the Muslims of Bangladesh to prepare for the conquest of India”, in English and Bangla, according to police.
The second group has eight members from Bangladesh and one from Pakistan, while the first group has members from India, Yemen, Pakistan and Gulf countries. “What is more, the group was formed by a Pakistan national Faizan, while Danish claims to be the administrator of both the groups,” the SSP said.
Dhillon said Danish worked in United Arab Emirates from 2006 to 2020 and returned to India during the Covid-19 lockdown.
“The WhatsApp groups was being used to spread messages about Kashmir, provocative speeches and sensitive slogans. It appeared to be working with the sole objective of radicalising youth with tailor-made messages,” he said.
The arrested youth’s family lives in Gaya, while he himself was born in Phulwarisharif in 1986. “Some members of the youth’s family also live in Karachi,” said the police.
The SSP said three more suspects were detained for interrogation but later released.
-
Uttar Pradesh logs 2 deaths, 375 new Covid cases
Two deaths and 375 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Friday. The deaths were reported in Chandauli and Hardoi. Among new Covid cases, Lucknow logged 58, Gautam Budha Nagar 56, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj 22 each, according to the data from the state health department. Lucknow has 529 active Covid cases, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 298 and Ghaziabad 166.
-
NIRF rankings: BHU 5th best in the country
Banaras Hindu University climbed up to the fifth spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, on Friday. As per the rankings, BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences has been rated India's 5th best for medical education with a score of 68.12. In 2021, the institute was ranked 7th. The rankings took into consideration 50 institutions from various parts of the country.
-
ED seizes ₹11.88 cr, Soren’s aide says his assets accounted for
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized Rs 11.88 crore kept in bank accounts of Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and others as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state. The federal agency had searched at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8.
-
Murder accused arrested after being on run for 18 years: Prayagraj STF
The Prayagraj unit of special task force on Friday arrested a man, who was on the run for 18 years after killing two persons to avenge the murders of Girish's father and brothers in Kaushambi district, STF officials said. DSP Navendu Kumar said Girish Mishra aka Ashwani Kumar is a native of Shakha village under Saini police station of Kaushambi and was wanted in cases of murder and loot.
-
6 IIT-P students get overseas job offers of over ₹1 cr/yr
As many as six students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, (IIT-P) of 2021-22 graduating batch have grabbed international job offers with annual pay packages of more than Rs 1 crore in the 11th placement drive, said officials. As per IIT-P, it was the best ever placement season on all parameters. Amazon Berlin offered Rs 1.20 crore package to three students while Amazon Luxembourg offered a job offer worth Rs 1 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics