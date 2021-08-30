Permission sought for Ravan Vadh at Gandhi Maidan after virtual event last year

Shree Dussehra Committee Trust has asked the Patna divisional commissioner for permission to host Ravan Vadh at Gandhi Maidan on Vijaya Dashami, October 15 this year, following the reopening of religious places and institutions to the public since August 27 as part of Unlock-6—the sixth phase of relaxations following a sharp decline in fresh Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a letter sent to the commissioner on August 24 this year, the committee has explained that organising Ravan Vadh ritual needs one and a half month of preparations, therefore the district administration needs to give early permission for the venue where the event will be held.

Last year, the trust was not allowed to host Durga Puja in Patna due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Ramlila and Ravan Vadh functions were held virtually.

“It was for the first time that we had to hold an online Ravan Vadh. The functions were held at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and those interested were requested to join it online,” Kamal Nopani, the Dussehra committee president, said.

Nopani said there was still no clarity whether Ram Leela and Ravan Vadh will be allowed this year as a response to their request was awaited from the administration.

“We will personally meet the official on Tuesday to request for the permission,” he added.

The trust secretary Arun Kumar said the committee has been hosting Ramlila and Ravan Vadh for over 65 years in Patna and are a huge draw.

“For months, people keep waiting for the shows, especially the Ravan Vadh. Many even turn up from rural areas to witness the burning of the effigies. To handle the huge crowd, we have to make elaborate and foolproof preparations. It needs time to arrange,” he said.

He added that the committee was kept in suspense till the last moment last year and had to finally do a virtual show, which couldn’t match the joy of witnessing a live event in person.

“This time, we want the events to be held at Gandhi Maidan and our hopes are high as all government and private organisations, schools, colleges, cinema halls, parks and temples have been allowed to reopen in Unlock-6. But the fear of the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic is also in the air,” he said.

Patna divisional commissioner Sajay Kumar Agarwal could not be contacted for his comment.