 Police arrest prime accused in brutal murder of Patna university student - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police arrest prime accused in brutal murder of Patna university student

PTI |
May 28, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Police arrest prime accused in brutal murder of Patna university student

Patna, Bihar Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the prime accused in the brutal murder of a final year undergraduate student of BN College on the law college campus of Patna University.

HT Image
HT Image

The arrested accused has been identified as Chandan Kumar, a final-year student of Patna college and a resident of Bihta, Patna.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police claimed, that Kumar, who was residing in Jackson hostel of Patna college, hatched the conspiracy to kill Harsh Raj, a student of BN College, Patna University, on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police , Patna, Rajeev Mishra told PTI, "Chandan Kumar is the prime accused in the case. His further interrogation is on".

Harsh Raj , a final year undergraduate student, was beaten to death by some unidentified persons on the law college campus of Patna University on Monday.

The incident had taken place when the 22-year-old student was coming out from his examination centre in the afternoon. He had gone to appear for his graduation examination on the law college campus and was beaten up by a group of students. He was injured. The police took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to a statement issued by the Patna Police, "Soon after the incident, the district police formed a SIT and nabbed Chandan Kumar, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy, on Tuesday. During custodial interrogation, Kumar confessed to have committed the crime. He has also revealed the identity of other accused involved in the case".

"Prima facie it appears that the incident may have taken place because of some old enmity. However, the exact cause of the incident can only be known after completion of the investigation", said a senior officer of the Patna Police. Police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused.

Certain groups of students staged protest marches in different places in the city as well as outside Patna University. A large number of security personnel have been deployed on the campus to check any untoward incident, the officer added.

Meanwhile, Patna university has reportedly postponed all examinations after this incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Police arrest prime accused in brutal murder of Patna university student
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On