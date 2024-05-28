Police arrest prime accused in brutal murder of Patna university student

Patna, Bihar Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the prime accused in the brutal murder of a final year undergraduate student of BN College on the law college campus of Patna University. HT Image

The arrested accused has been identified as Chandan Kumar, a final-year student of Patna college and a resident of Bihta, Patna.

Police claimed, that Kumar, who was residing in Jackson hostel of Patna college, hatched the conspiracy to kill Harsh Raj, a student of BN College, Patna University, on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police , Patna, Rajeev Mishra told PTI, "Chandan Kumar is the prime accused in the case. His further interrogation is on".

Harsh Raj , a final year undergraduate student, was beaten to death by some unidentified persons on the law college campus of Patna University on Monday.

The incident had taken place when the 22-year-old student was coming out from his examination centre in the afternoon. He had gone to appear for his graduation examination on the law college campus and was beaten up by a group of students. He was injured. The police took him to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to a statement issued by the Patna Police, "Soon after the incident, the district police formed a SIT and nabbed Chandan Kumar, who allegedly hatched the conspiracy, on Tuesday. During custodial interrogation, Kumar confessed to have committed the crime. He has also revealed the identity of other accused involved in the case".

"Prima facie it appears that the incident may have taken place because of some old enmity. However, the exact cause of the incident can only be known after completion of the investigation", said a senior officer of the Patna Police. Police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused.

Certain groups of students staged protest marches in different places in the city as well as outside Patna University. A large number of security personnel have been deployed on the campus to check any untoward incident, the officer added.

Meanwhile, Patna university has reportedly postponed all examinations after this incident.

