Poster projecting Chirag as Bihar’s next CM sparks political buzz in Patna

A poster projecting Chirag Paswan, chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and a Union minister, as the next chief minister of Bihar surfaced in Patna on Monday, fuelling fresh speculation over the successor to incumbent Nitish Kumar after the latter recently filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. The poster has been strategically placed in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters on Beer Chand Patel Marg in Patna. (HT Photo)

The poster, strategically placed in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state headquarters on Beer Chand Patel Marg, read: “No riots, no disturbances, only Chirag should be the chief minister of Bihar.” It also claimed that a “golden era” would begin in the state if Paswan were to assume the top post.

Referring to Paswan as the “Hanuman” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poster said: “Modi ji ka mila apne Hanuman ko ashirwaad, Chirag honge Bihar ke naye sartaaj (Modi ji has blessed his Hanuman, Chirag will be the new leader of Bihar).”

“Bihar maange Chirag; waqt ab aa gaya hai yuva mukhyamantri banane ka; NDA ki hogi sarkar, CM hoga sirf Chirag (Bihar demands Chirag; the time has come to make a young chief minister; the NDA will form the government and Chirag alone will be the CM),” the poster read. It also carried the party’s catchline “Bihar First, Bihari First” and the name of Imam Ghazali, district president of the LJP(RV) in Sheikhpura.

The poster has intensified political chatter in the state and revived calls for a younger leadership in Bihar, particularly after BJP legislator Nitin Nabin was recently elevated as the party’s national president and Nishant Kumar, son of the chief minister, formally joined the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday.

Leaders of the party, however, played down the development. Raju Tiwari, state president and legislator of the LJP(RV), said the poster should not be over-interpreted.

“The party does not run on the sentiments of individual workers. No doubt they want our national leader Chirag ji as Bihar’s CM, but we will abide by the decision of our leader,” he said, adding that he was scheduled to meet Paswan in New Delhi later in the evening.

Rajesh Kumar Bhatt, the party’s national spokesperson, said it may be the aspiration of an individual worker. “Every worker of a political party wants to see his leader at the top, as the CM or the PM. However, major decisions are taken by the top leadership,” he said.

Responding to the development, Abhishek Jha, state spokesperson of the JD(U), said there was nothing unusual about party workers raising such a demand.

“Every party worker wants to see his or her supreme leader reach the highest position. It is natural for them to express such aspirations. However, any decision on the chief minister will be taken only after serious discussions among leaders of the NDA alliance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Danish Iqbal, the BJP’s state media in-charge, did not respond to calls or text messages seeking the party’s reaction to the poster.

The LJP(RV) is one of the five constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.