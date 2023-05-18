Prof Abhay Kumar Singh appointed interim vice chancellor at Nalanda University

Prof Abhay Kumar Singh, professor & dean, Nalanda University (NU) took over the charge of acting vice chancellor from Sunaina Singh, who completed an extended six-year tenure. Abhay Kumar has also taken charge as an interim VC soon after the appointment of a new chancellor. (Nalanda University)

The appointment of a regular VC in NU is likely after the reconstitution of the governing board, which has also completed its three-year tenure.

Sunaina had taken over the charge of the institution in May 2017 from an in-charge VC amid complete change of its governing board.

Abhay Kumar has also taken charge as an interim VC soon after the appointment of a new chancellor, noted economist Arvind Panagariya, a professor at Columbia and Padma Bhushan awardee.

Also Read: Noted economist appointed as Nalanda Univ chancellor

Panagariya was appointed last month and is expected to visit NU in August as its chancellor.

A senior NU official said that by that time, the reconstitution of the governing board will also be complete to select a new VC.

The VC has a term of five years in NU.

Sunaina Singh completed her six years as VC of Nalanda University on May 15, 2023, and it was during her tenure that the institution shifted to its own sprawling Net-Zero sustainable green campus.

“Nalanda University, despite being a young institution, is home to scholars from over 30 nationalities at present enriching its diversity and pluralism on campus. In the last six years, the University has progressed from two schools to six and from two programmes to over 25, with around 1,000 students. The university has taken shape and now it is in the take off stage,” she said.

“During 2022-23 session, the total number of student enrolment is around 1,000 in both the regular and short programmes with around 76% of international students in regular programmes. Now I hope whoever comes will be able to take it further. Nalanda has been my workplace and I am happy to see the distance it has covered,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON